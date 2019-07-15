Watch: Hero cop saves choking newborn after pulling over a speeding car

When a South Carolina cop pulled over a car for speeding during a routine patrol in the Summerville area of Berkeley County, little did he know that he would end up saving the life of a 12-day-old infant. Now, a video captured on the body cam of the deputy showing his heroics has gone viral online.

Advertising

“Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver immediately exited the car and exclaimed that the baby in her vehicle had stopped breathing,” a Facebook post by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman told the officer that the baby stopped breathing after drinking a bottle of milk. Deputy William Kimbro immediately gave CPR to help the baby who was choking. The officer is seen checking for a pulse and gently massaging her heart area and at the same time reassuring the anxious mother.

“Come on baby, cry for me, cry for me,” Kimbro is heard saying. “Come on, open those eyes, sweetheart.” Finally, after a few minutes, the infant cries a little and he is heard saying, “As long as she’s crying like that, she’s breathing.”

Advertising

The video won hearts online with many praising and thanking the officer for his selfless gesture.

“Deputy Kimbro took the baby’s limp and cyanotic body and performed lifesaving first aid. As a result, he was able to get the baby to breathe again until EMS could arrive,” the post added.

Recognising his gallant efforts and quick thinking to go beyond his duty to save a child, he was awarded the “Life-Saving Medal” for his actions on that day.

Carli Drayton, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department, told The Daily Mail that the little one was taken to the hospital and has since been released, but not before fellow officers visited her.