Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Emmy-winning director proposed to girlfriend on stage, and everyone lost their minds

Emmy-winning director proposed to girlfriend on stage, and everyone lost their minds

Director Glenn Weiss decided to use his time on stage - while accepting the Emmy Award for best director for a variety special – by proposing to his girlfriend on live TV.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 2:27:39 pm
Glenn Weiss , left, proposes to Jan Svendsen at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Live TV, leaving everyone speechless. (Source: AP)
It was the biggest night for the television industry in Hollywood and as viewers sat back to guess which of their favourite series would bag all the awards, it was an unexpected event the stole the show – a proposal. Director Glenn Weiss decided to use his time on stage – while accepting the Emmy Award for best director for a variety special – by proposing to his girlfriend on live TV. The unusual romantic gesture left celebrities in the audience speechless, and people watching the show emotional.

The 57-year-old director, who received the Emmy award for The Oscars, had already made people emotional after speaking about the recent death of his mother. However, it soon changed as he started talking about his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

“The reason I don’t like calling you my girlfriend is because I want to call you my wife,” he said, leaving everyone bewildered.

He then popped the question on air and gave her a ring. Audience reactions ranged from shock to ecstasy. While Claire Foy shed a few tears, Benedict Cumberbatch seemed like he couldn’t have been happier.

Watch the proposal and their reaction here:

Social media was also flooded with reactions. While some shared the reactions of celebrities, others wondered if anyone could top this. (No one did.)

Share your thoughts about the proposal in the comments below.

