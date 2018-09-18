Emmy-winning director proposed to girlfriend on stage, and everyone lost their minds

Glenn Weiss , left, proposes to Jan Svendsen at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Live TV, leaving everyone speechless. (Source: AP) Glenn Weiss , left, proposes to Jan Svendsen at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Live TV, leaving everyone speechless. (Source: AP)

It was the biggest night for the television industry in Hollywood and as viewers sat back to guess which of their favourite series would bag all the awards, it was an unexpected event the stole the show – a proposal. Director Glenn Weiss decided to use his time on stage – while accepting the Emmy Award for best director for a variety special – by proposing to his girlfriend on live TV. The unusual romantic gesture left celebrities in the audience speechless, and people watching the show emotional.

The 57-year-old director, who received the Emmy award for The Oscars, had already made people emotional after speaking about the recent death of his mother. However, it soon changed as he started talking about his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

“The reason I don’t like calling you my girlfriend is because I want to call you my wife,” he said, leaving everyone bewildered.

He then popped the question on air and gave her a ring. Audience reactions ranged from shock to ecstasy. While Claire Foy shed a few tears, Benedict Cumberbatch seemed like he couldn’t have been happier.

Watch the proposal and their reaction here:

Social media was also flooded with reactions. While some shared the reactions of celebrities, others wondered if anyone could top this. (No one did.)

So I don’t want to hear anybody every again tell me about their “memorable” proposal story unless you can beat what I just saw on the #Emmys. What a moment! — Prasanna Ranganathan (@PRanganathan) September 18, 2018

If George R.R. Martin is in the background when you propose to your girlfriend is that a bad omen or… pic.twitter.com/L2ie0gilUY — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) September 18, 2018

Let that be a reminder *not* to cut the technical categories from awards shows. #Emmys2018 — Ben Travers (@BenTTravers) September 18, 2018

WE ARE ALL LESLIE JONES AT THAT PROPOSAL#Emmys pic.twitter.com/s2rQweZSV4 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) September 18, 2018

Betty Gilpin looks exactly how I feel after that proposal. Wow. #emmys pic.twitter.com/1IusKO245N — JC (@hatethesun) September 18, 2018

I usually abhor a public proposal, but this was actually very lovely and my heart has grown three sizes. #Emmys — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) September 18, 2018

Maybe the greatest Emmys moment ever??!! A proposal! Wow!! Even I’m tearing up…#Emmys pic.twitter.com/fvMMPqGq85 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) September 18, 2018

Every girl to her boyfriend right now after that #Emmys proposal pic.twitter.com/mnPDk0cNov — Jessica Kenny (@jeskeny) September 18, 2018

Okay but Claire Foy crying with the proposal as if it was her own, was so cute and a mood 😂🤧💕#Emmys pic.twitter.com/F0c17DIyBb — Stefany 🥀 (@SttefyG) September 18, 2018

Claire Foy crying at this proposal is all of us. 😭 #emmys for the win — Nikara Johns (@NikaraJohns) September 18, 2018

My dad and I are both crying after that #Emmys proposal, and I have seen my dad cry like twice ever. — Ali Schwartz (@alielizabeths) September 18, 2018

Find someone who looks at you the way Benedict Cumberbatch looked during that #Emmys proposal. pic.twitter.com/gWnAQVt4l1 — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 18, 2018

Omg BEST PROPOSAL EVER! I’m about to cry!! #Emmys — Joelle (@JoelleHervis) September 18, 2018

My fave part of this #Emmys proposal is Sterling K. Brown’s face 😍 That man loves love xoxoxo pic.twitter.com/v04n5oqYcc — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) September 18, 2018

