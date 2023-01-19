This video from a basketball game shows why hanging from rim is a foul

A video from a basketball game, which shows how the enthusiasm of players can lead to infrastructure damage on the court, is going viral.

The undated video which appears to have been recorded during a school-level match, shows a player securing a goal and then hanging by the basketball rim. At closer inspection, it appears that the player who scored the goal, hung on to the backboard in an attempt to avoid colliding with his fellow players.

However, it caused the backboard to fully shatter. In response to this breakage, all players rush away from the court to escape the shattered pieces of the backboard.

This video was shared on Twitter by the popular sports-centric account named Overtime (@overtime) on January 19. So far it has over 1.1 million views.

Might be the wildest poster I’ve seen in my life 🤯 (via roy3x_/TT) pic.twitter.com/ci3q1OZSdc — Overtime (@overtime) January 18, 2023

Former American basketball player and social media influencer Rex Chapman also commented on it and wrote, “Pro-tip: Don’t unnecessarily hang on the rim. Safety first.”

Many people also commented that this video reminded them of popular NBA player Shaquille O’Neal’s 1992 video in which he broke a backboard in a similar fashion.

As per the NBA rulebook, “Players are not allowed to pull themselves up on the rim, nor are they allowed to hang on the rim after a dunk attempt, unless they are doing so to avoid injury to themselves or another player.”