Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

This video from a basketball game shows why hanging from rim is a foul

The video shows the basketball backboard shattering completely as a player hangs from it after scoring a goal.

This video from a basketball game shows why hanging from rim is a foul
A video from a basketball game, which shows how the enthusiasm of players can lead to infrastructure damage on the court, is going viral.

The undated video which appears to have been recorded during a school-level match, shows a player securing a goal and then hanging by the basketball rim. At closer inspection, it appears that the player who scored the goal, hung on to the backboard in an attempt to avoid colliding with his fellow players.

However, it caused the backboard to fully shatter. In response to this breakage, all players rush away from the court to escape the shattered pieces of the backboard.

ALSO READ |Too pompous for their age? Netizens mull as third graders’ theatrics on basketball court goes viral

This video was shared on Twitter by the popular sports-centric account named Overtime (@overtime) on January 19. So far it has over 1.1 million views.

Former American basketball player and social media influencer Rex Chapman also commented on it and wrote, “Pro-tip: Don’t unnecessarily hang on the rim. Safety first.”

Many people also commented that this video reminded them of popular NBA player Shaquille O’Neal’s 1992 video in which he broke a backboard in a similar fashion.

As per the NBA rulebook, “Players are not allowed to pull themselves up on the rim, nor are they allowed to hang on the rim after a dunk attempt, unless they are doing so to avoid injury to themselves or another player.”

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:10 IST
New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike

