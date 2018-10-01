VIDEO: Four injured after flame stunt goes wrong at famous ‘Salt Bae’ restaurant in Turkey

Four tourists were rushed to the hospital with burn injuries. Four tourists were rushed to the hospital with burn injuries.

At least four customers were seriously injured after a flame stunt went horribly wrong at Turkey’s famous restaurant run by celebrity chef ‘Salt Bae’. The eccentric chef, who is known for his stunts with knives and steaks, often surprises customers with food tricks and stunts.

The accident took place at his Nusret Etiler Steakhouse, Istanbul when a bartender poured an unidentified liquid onto a fire, which led to an explosion. The dramatic footage showing the ensuing chaos has gone viral online.

Footage of the incident is all over Instagram and Twitter, which showed restaurant guests seated at the bar just feet away from a ridge. But as the bartender pours something from a white jar, the fire leaps up and sparks chaos.

Watch the video here:

According to Habari Times, all four injured were tourists visiting the eatery.

“Czech Republic tourist Krisryna Tresnakova was badly burned when her dress caught fire during the show on Thursday evening,” the report said.

The woman was with her boyfriend Viktor Hajicek, who also suffered burns.

Greek tourist Alexandros Severıs, who was on his honeymoon, and Ummani tourist Mohammed Khamıs Salim were also injured. All were rushed to Sisli Etfal Hospital for treatment, the newspaper added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd