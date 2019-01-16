Toggle Menu
An armed guard delivering doughnuts to the UK PM’s home is now a meme

Many said that this might be how all doughnut deliveries in the UK might be if the country were to exit the European Union without a deal.

Even as people around the world were tracking the latest developments in a crucial Brexit vote in the UK Parliament, an unusual sight out 10 Downing Street intrigued people. An armed police officer was seen walking into the official residence of the British Prime Minister with a submachine gun in one hand and a bag with two large boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the other.

As the debate raged in the House of Commons ahead of the vote on Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal – which subsequently failed to get the adequate support – the delivery of the doughnuts became the subject of jokes. A video of the ‘special delivery’ went viral.

Many drew parallels with Trump’s fast food feast for visiting athletes in the White House, and some joked that this is how all doughnuts will have to be transported in the event of Britain exiting the European Union without a deal.

