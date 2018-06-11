VIDEO: Did Justin Trudeau wear fake eyebrows at G7 summit? Tweeple think so

Netizens are going crazy to figure out of Justin Trudeau really wore fake eyebrows at the recent G7 summit. Netizens are going crazy to figure out of Justin Trudeau really wore fake eyebrows at the recent G7 summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a social media heartthrob and it’s common for his name to trend on social media platforms. From his evocative speeches advocating feminism to wishing people on various regional new years, celebrating multiculturality – Netizens love him for various reasons. Not to mention his love for quirky, uber cool socks, and his ability to take down an opponent on the ring, his fans can’t have enough of him. And apart from all his skills, his dapper style and good looks too have left people swooning. However, one recent video of him has left Netizens baffled and it involves his eyebrows.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

His name started trending on Twitter not just for the fact that Donald Trump openly slammed him by calling him “very dishonest and weak”, but also for a video that showed his ‘eyebrows falling off’ – well, at least the fake extensions.

ALSO READ | Justin Trudeau writes about the importance of raising children as feminists in a powerful essay

Watch the video here:

Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows… that fell off after he met with Trump st G-7. Art of the Deal Chapter 19: Brow beating. pic.twitter.com/HuIlSCD4DV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

The video quickly went viral for the obvious reasons and got everyone talking on the micro-blogging site. While a few initially tried to argue it’s photoshopped, a few experts and professional bet their “years of experience” and vouched for it that it is not morphed.

So one eyebrow has already fallen off and the second one is not far behind. Am I seeing this right? — JLM 🇺🇸 (@SocialNews99) June 10, 2018

Same here and if it is Photoshop I want to meet this person and learn from them cuz Dam — Bradley J Walters (@BradWalters56) June 10, 2018

I slowed down the Trudeau video so you can clearly see his fake eyebrow. You can clearly see his natural, much thinner eyebrow. LOL I wonder what else is fake about him. pic.twitter.com/VzLfbhXpY9 — The Teatarian (@teapartytempest) June 10, 2018

The clip is going viral and most are convinced the “fake eyebrows are falling off” and are left in splits. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

Trudeau’s next set of eyebrows will be bigger and better than ever. pic.twitter.com/h6jUNFzIDt — EJ Haust (@erinhaust) June 10, 2018

I will never forgive Twitter for making me Google “Justin Trudeau eyebrows” at 2 a.m. — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) June 10, 2018

.@rcmpgrcpolice are apparently on alert after one of Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows escaped. #tcot pic.twitter.com/XcC13aiV50 — Domelights Unbound (@Domelights) June 10, 2018

One of #Trudeau‘s fake eyebrows got so tired of being fake it decided to quit.#SundayMorningpic.twitter.com/y4cMohj1B3 — tick_tock_my_@$$ (@homo_mentiens) June 10, 2018

ORDER TODAY

(230% Tariff Rates May Apply…) pic.twitter.com/EoDTPH1os2 — Daniel M Connolly (@DanielMConnoll3) June 10, 2018

Shout out to Justin Trudeau sliding fake eyebrows… @realDonaldTrump should slap tariffs on those things. pic.twitter.com/ji68ZUByrP — laire (@laire) June 10, 2018

Googling now Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows

Getting blown away pic.twitter.com/4b8mR5jiVb — Ryan Tony Hernandez (@RyanTonyHernan1) June 10, 2018

I cannot unsee the fake Trudeau eyebrow omg — Mario Cuauhxicalli (@bluebusss) June 11, 2018

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd