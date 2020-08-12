This cat that taps on a piano whenever it’s hungry is a social media star

The seven-year-old cat was rescued by its owner and ever since it was a kitten was curious about the piano.

A video of a cat that has learned to play the keys of a tiny piano every time he’s hungry was shared by his owner and has netizens appreciating his ingenuity.

Winslow, a tabby cat that lives in the US city of Philadelphia, learned how to alert his owner whenever he’s hungry by hitting the keys of the tiny piano near his feeding bowl. Except that now he’s doing it when it isn’t his feeding time.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, the cat’s owner is heard responding to the cat hitting the keys saying, “Is it time for dinner? When is dinner time?”

As the cat continues to hit the keys, first with its paws and then its head, its owner is heard saying: “It’s not now…you have to wait”.

According to a SWNS report, the seven-year-old cat was taught to use the instrument to stop other bad behaviour – which included making loud noises.

“He uses the piano to express himself in general, for attention, to get his litter scooped. It’s his alarm system in general,” said musician Kate Nyx, the cat’s owner.

Nyx rescued Winslow when he was eight-weeks-old after she found him abandoned in a back garden. She said that since he was a kitten he was curious about the piano, so she decided to teach him how the instrument worked.

“He started showing interest in the piano when he was a baby, playing the notes and looking underneath trying to find where they were coming from,” she told LadBible.

As the video did the rounds of social media many tagged other cat owners to try the same with their pets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd