Video: Bull escapes ring, leaps into stands and charges spectators in Spain

Several people were injured after a bull escaped from a ring at an event organised Sunday on the occasion of the festival of Vidreres, in Spain’s Girona. The bull escaped from the ring and charged towards the audience, leaving several people injured. Police personnel later shot and killed the animal.

Advertising

The dramatic incident was captured on camera by several spectators and showed the bull leaping out of the ring and into the crowd in the stands. The animal then chased and attacked spectators.

Some spectators tried to grab the animal by its tail and horns to bring it under control, but it only made the animal more agitated as it ran about.

According to report by local media outlet La Vanguardia, 19 people were injured in the incident and one of them is in critical condition at a local hospital. The 18 injured people were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Advertising

[Disclaimer: The contents of the video is disturbing, viewers’ discretion is advised]

Diversos ferits en saltar un bou a les grades durant el correbou de #Vidreres @tv3cat @rtve pic.twitter.com/uCQXXItL86 — Quimet de Sant Esteve Roures (@QuimetSEdR) September 1, 2019

The bull was later shot and killed by police personnel in a forest near the ring, local media outlet El Caso reported.

The local town council expressed regret over the incident and said that the police has launched an investigation into the incident.

“We would like to transmit our solidarity and concern to the casualties, their relatives and friends, and wish them a speedy recovery,” the council said in a statement.

The incident sparked outrage online as many animal activists slammed the town council for organising the event, and said it constituted animal cruelty. They also criticised the police for killing the animal.