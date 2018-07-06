VIDEO: Boston commuters get together to free woman’s leg caught between train and platform

The incident took place in the Orange line of the MBTA services and thanks to fellow passengers the woman was rescued in time. The incident took place in the Orange line of the MBTA services and thanks to fellow passengers the woman was rescued in time.

In a heartwarming gesture, scores of commuters got together to physically move a train when a Boston woman’s leg got trapped in the gap between the compartment and the platform. The heroic act was caught on a surveillance camera at the Massachusetts Avenue station and has now gone viral garnering praise online.

Footage shows the woman getting off the train in rush hour when her leg accidentally gets stuck, even as she winces in pain as other onlookers rushed to help her. Soon few fellow passengers are seen pushing the boogie to pull the woman to safety.

According to CNN, the Transit police said she had a bad cut on her left thigh — deep enough to expose the bone. But thanks to good helpful commuters, the woman was rescued soon.

Watch the video here:

However, the heroism of the passengers isn’t the only reason why the story went viral. According to a report by Boston Globe, despite being severely hurt, the woman begged to not call the ambulance as she couldn’t afford emergency medical assistance fee. “Do you know how much an ambulance costs?” she was quoted.

A Globe reporter who witnessed the aftermath at the platform tweeted about how scared the woman was with a poor insurance highlighting that the cost of medical treatment could prevent someone from seeking urgent care.

Although her bone was not broken, the EMTs who responded said she would need surgery.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd