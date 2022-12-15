scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

From pizza vending machines to emotional support dogs, this video about Japan’s quirks has netizens impressed

The video details many things such as canal routes that require people to duck before the boat moves past a bridge.

Because of its constant technological advancements, everyday innovations in Japan always fascinate people who live outside of the small island nation. Now, a video that documents some of these innovations and more is going viral.

The undated video has a compilation of clips that purportedly shows everyday life in Japan. Some of these include a vending machine that offers hot pizza and transportation that comprises small boats moving across narrow canals that require people to duck while passing under a bridge. The video also shows Japan’s futuristic flashy arcades, old people taking their pet tortoises on a walk, and deer crossing roads while following traffic rules.

This video was shared online by business tycoon Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) on December 14. He had reshared it from a popular Twitter account Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen). So far, the viral video has over 8.8 lakh views and over 33,000 likes.

In the comments section, many people marvelled at these innovations. However, some people, who identified as Japanese or have lived in Japan for years, claimed the country is not as eccentric or exciting as the video projects.

Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “Guys… I live here for 30 years and I assure you that 75% of this content is not often. 1-Japan is not an easy country to live as picking up a pizza in a vending machine. 2-Japan is boring as hell”.

