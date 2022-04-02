Victoria Police wins April Fools’ Day prank with ‘fuel-efficient’ division; netizens are upset it’s a gag

It’s not new for police forces to join in on April Fools’ Day pranks, but the Victoria Police in Australia have won this year’s contest with a novel joke on citizens. With climate change issues looming large, the cops teased their followers on Facebook announcing a new addition to their force — a Mounted Camel Division.

In the post, the police said they would soon take ownership of a new caravan of camels to reduce their carbon footprint and costs, and overcome the “humps in everyday policing”. The post even included an image of a cop in uniform sitting on a camel!

The Victoria Police listed various benefits of using their new recruits, arguing that it would cut down on water cannon expenditure, and was a fuel-efficient alternative as it could be an “all-terrain vehicle that can be deployed on long-range beach and desert patrols”.

“The new unit will be staffed entirely by wild rescue camels,” the post added, as if people needed more reasons to love the idea.

“Unlike much of Australia, Victoria doesn’t currently have an issue with introduced camels, so by bringing them here and providing them with a meaningful role within the community, we are doing a favour to our interstate peers,” the Facebook post concluded.

Well, gone are days when law enforcement agencies were no fun. Now, they bring their A-game on social media every day.

While the post by the Victoria Police was meant as a joke, netizens seemed to be onboard with the idea of hiring camels.

Sadly, the cops burst their bubble and in an updated post, said it was just a prank. “The bad news is enthusiasm for the Camel Squad has run dry and no Victoria Police camels will be coming to the streets near you,” they wrote.

However, the post reached enough people for the police to draw attention to the fact that they are, indeed, recruiting. But only humans.

Netizens are now just upset it was all a joke, but said with fuel price rising, it might soon become a reality.