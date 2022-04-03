‘Vice President’ trends on Twitter after Joe Biden’s gaffe. Watch video

US President Joe Biden, who has grabbed attention online for his verbal gaffes, triggered a laugh riot after he referred to the former first lady Michelle Obama as former vice-president Saturday. Biden mistakenly swapped his former role with Michelle Obama’s during his speech at the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware. A clip of his speech has been doing rounds on social media and “Vice President” has been trending on Twitter.

During his address, he was lauding the current First Lady Jill Biden when he made a slip of tongue. In the viral clip, Biden is heard saying, “And I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on.”

Watch the video here:

Biden refers to Michelle Obama as the former vice president pic.twitter.com/7Fe9MCvyi2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 2, 2022

The White House posted a transcript of his speech on its official website and corrected his “she” reference as “I”. “And I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on,” reads the transcript.

While memes started flooding, some users quipped that they never knew Jill was the US vice-president.

I was thinking he meant when his wife was "VP", as in wife of the VP. Still a mistake tho — Jefe (@J22R) April 3, 2022

Earlier, in a slip of tongue Biden referred to “Ukrainians” as “Iranians” during his speech to the US Congress. Before that, Biden referred to Vice-President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” in December last year.