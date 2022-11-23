scorecardresearch
‘This is beautiful’: Venezuelan footballer moved to tears after spotting grandma in stands. Watch

The Venezuelan footballer, who plays professionally in Portugal, had not seen his grandma in four years and could not control his tears.

Venezuelan footballer, Venezuela footballer sees grandma, Portugal, soccer, player meets grandmother in stands, viral, trending

The love between grandparents and their grandchildren is precious. They share a special bond even if they stay apart and are unable to meet. In a heartening video, a professional footballer from Venezuela, who plays in Portugal, spotted his grandmother in the stands and he couldn’t control his tears.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by the Good News Movement Tuesday. The one-minute clip shows the player, who plays as a goalkeeper, go over to the stands where he spotted his grandmother. According to the caption, this was the first time he was seeing his grandma in four years. He just sits on the ground and bursts into tears as his teammates came over to console him.

“I LOVE YOU GRANDMA: Venezuelan soccer player playing professionally in Portugal bursts into tears when he spots his grandmother in the stands. It’s the first time in 4 yrs that they’ve seen each other The way his teammates come over,” says the caption of the video.

The clip has received more than 5.91 lakh views since being posted and it moved netizens.

“She made him feel better when nobody else could. She listened to him when nobody else would. I’m a grandma’s boy. I know,” commented a user. Another said, “Oh my heart!” A third posted, “This is beautiful!!” Another person wrote, “I love this! THIS is what life is all about!”

