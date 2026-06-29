Dog rescued from under Venezuela earthquake debris; watch heart-warming video

Two back-to-back earthquakes in northern Venezuela caused widespread destruction, displacing several residents, their families, and their pets. Firefighters found a dog trapped beneath collapsed buildings after twin earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.2 struck the country on Wednesday.
According to the fire department, the rescue unfolded after a search-and-rescue team completed operations at a collapsed house and prepared to leave. Just as firefighters were about to depart, they heard a faint bark coming from beneath the rubble.
The team immediately returned and began carefully removing heavy concrete slabs, twisted metal, and debris by hand to avoid harming the trapped animal. In a widely shared video, firefighters lowered a bottle of water through a narrow opening to hydrate the frightened dog before eventually pulling it safely from the wreckage.
Another video captured the emotional rescue of a shaken puppy that survived after being buried beneath collapsed debris. In a statement shared on social media, the Caracas Fire Department described the rescue as a powerful source of encouragement amid the disaster.
“This extraordinary discovery has served as a symbol of hope for everyone at the disaster site,” the department said. “Our emergency teams continue to work tirelessly on search and rescue efforts, reaffirming our absolute commitment to saving lives. We press on, with strength and solidarity!”
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The videos quickly gained momentum, winning plaudits from social media users. “Every life matters, glad the dog held on long enough,” one of them wrote. “Ugh to think what was going thru that pups mind, so scared, afraid, man my heart is breaking,” another user commented.
“This was tough to watch but so glad they were able to help that poor pup,” a third user reacted.
The twin earthquakes, which struck less than a minute apart, caused extensive destruction, reducing hundreds of buildings to rubble and overwhelming emergency response efforts. These were among the deadliest natural disasters in Venezuela’s modern history.
Government officials said the death toll had climbed to 1,430 by Saturday morning, while families reported that at least 68,900 people remained missing three days after the disaster. Thousands more have been injured, and rescue operations continue across the affected regions.