Dog rescued from under Venezuela earthquake debris; watch heart-warming video

Two back-to-back earthquakes in northern Venezuela caused widespread destruction, displacing several residents, their families, and their pets. Firefighters found a dog trapped beneath collapsed buildings after twin earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.2 struck the country on Wednesday.

According to the fire department, the rescue unfolded after a search-and-rescue team completed operations at a collapsed house and prepared to leave. Just as firefighters were about to depart, they heard a faint bark coming from beneath the rubble.

The team immediately returned and began carefully removing heavy concrete slabs, twisted metal, and debris by hand to avoid harming the trapped animal. In a widely shared video, firefighters lowered a bottle of water through a narrow opening to hydrate the frightened dog before eventually pulling it safely from the wreckage.