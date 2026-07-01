Puppy survives 5 days under Venezuela earthquake rubble, thanks rescuers with kisses

Footage released after the rescue shows Giselle immediately licking one of the rescuers and wagging her tail nonstop

A dog that survived nearly five days trapped beneath the rubble after Venezuela‘s devastating earthquakes has become a symbol of hope, with an emotional rescue video touching millions online.

According to the New York Post, the puppy, named Giselle, was pulled to safety on Monday in Caraballeda, a city in the severely affected La Guaira state. She had been buried under collapsed debris since two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck just 39 seconds apart on Wednesday evening last week, leaving widespread destruction and claiming more than 1,900 lives.

Footage released after the rescue shows Giselle immediately licking one of the rescuers and wagging her tail nonstop as they brought her out from the rubble. She was then given water and examined for injuries.