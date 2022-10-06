Netizens cheer as Velma is finally shown as lesbian in latest Scooby-Doo movie

After years of speculation, Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the latest Scooby-Doo film. Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! was released earlier this week on digital platforms. The movie shows Velma’s character having a crush on Coco Diablo, a new character who plays the head of a costume crime syndicate.

To mark the moment, Google has added a feature in which pride flags and confetti appear on the screen if one searches for any Velma-related term.

Clips from the newly released film showing Velma admitting her feelings and being smitten with Diablo are being widely circulated online.

Many fans of the Scooby Doo franchise tweeted that it was about time that the beloved character was openly shown as lesbian because fans had long speculated her to be one.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

if you look up velma on google the pride and lesbian flag will come falling down with confetti pic.twitter.com/R2gpn7ZmJm — gay in the box⁷ (@yoongisgayvans) October 6, 2022

The fact that live action Velma in latex was my bi-awaking and now she’s canon gay is so *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/rpaoC1ibqw — lumie 🌙 (@lumiecat) October 6, 2022

velma’s the type of gay that when she comes out you have to steel yourself from saying “finally!” pic.twitter.com/uS2NMFWsGP — Tyler Dinucci!! (@TylerDinucci) October 5, 2022

Velma being gay is actually massive, we’re at a point in time when this major character, full of decades-old history and fans, gets to actually be a lesbian and that’s just another part of her canon now! Sometimes we need to celebrate these wins — Carol(ina) • justice for Jonas, Jocasta and Xavin (@tealisa_) October 4, 2022

Y’all are surprised Velma is gay when they literally had Hayley Kiyoko play her? pic.twitter.com/f47yrlrFCn — Liz 🦎² (@Lizard_Squared) October 4, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, “velma’s the type of gay that when she comes out you have to steel yourself from saying “finally!”. Another person wrote, “Velma being gay is actually massive, we’re at a point in time when this major character, full of decades-old history and fans, gets to actually be a lesbian and that’s just another part of her canon now! Sometimes we need to celebrate these wins.”

Previous Scooby-Doo writers and producers have said they have tried to present Velma as a lesbian but could not be open with their depiction.

James Gunn, who wrote Scooby-Doo movies released in 2002 and 2004, tweeted in 2020, “I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Additionally, here’s what James Gunn said about his attempt that we mentioned earlier in the thread. Daphne and Velma would have kissed. pic.twitter.com/c5klmZ2vT8 — Andrea • Gay Gundam Girls (@FeoUltima) October 4, 2022

The same year Tony Cervone, who produced the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series from 2010 to 2013, wrote in an Instagram post, “I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one. We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer. There’s no new news here.”