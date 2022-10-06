scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Netizens cheer as Velma is finally shown as lesbian in latest Scooby-Doo movie

Google has added a feature in which pride flags and confetti appear on the screen in Velma-related searches.

Velma Dinkley, Velma Dinkley Scooby doo, Velma is gay scooby doo, Velma is lesbian in latest Scooby-Doo flick, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo, Latest scooby doo movie Velma is gay, Queer characters in cartoons, Indian expressPrevious Scooby-Doo writers and producers have said they have tried to present Velma as a lesbian but could not be explicit with their depiction.

After years of speculation, Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the latest Scooby-Doo film. Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! was released earlier this week on digital platforms. The movie shows Velma’s character having a crush on Coco Diablo, a new character who plays the head of a costume crime syndicate.

To mark the moment, Google has added a feature in which pride flags and confetti appear on the screen if one searches for any Velma-related term.

Clips from the newly released film showing Velma admitting her feelings and being smitten with Diablo are being widely circulated online.

ALSO READ |‘Gay hu… koi dikkat?’: Man watching Badhaai Do with partner shuts down homophobes in theatre

Many fans of the Scooby Doo franchise tweeted that it was about time that the beloved character was openly shown as lesbian because fans had long speculated her to be one.

A Twitter user wrote, “velma’s the type of gay that when she comes out you have to steel yourself from saying “finally!”. Another person wrote, “Velma being gay is actually massive, we’re at a point in time when this major character, full of decades-old history and fans, gets to actually be a lesbian and that’s just another part of her canon now! Sometimes we need to celebrate these wins.”

Previous Scooby-Doo writers and producers have said they have tried to present Velma as a lesbian but could not be open with their depiction.

James Gunn, who wrote Scooby-Doo movies released in 2002 and 2004, tweeted in 2020, “I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

The same year Tony Cervone, who produced the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series from 2010 to 2013, wrote in an Instagram post, “I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one. We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer. There’s no new news here.”

