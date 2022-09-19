‘Mad driving skills’: Van driver crosses canal by reversing vehicle over two thin logs

A thrilling video that shows a man crossing a canal by driving his van in reverse over two wooden logs placed parallel to each other has been quite the hit on social media.

The undated video, posted by Twitter user Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) on September 19, has already gathered over 2 lakh views. It is unclear where the video was shot or what prompted the driver to take such a risk.

Holeeeeeeeeee shit, Fred.🤯 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 18, 2022

Amazing! Impossible made possible!!! Wow!!! — Raj Singh (@SurgeonRaj) September 18, 2022

That is one of the most amazing things I have ever seen. Creates a couple of head scratching questions but other than that 🤩 — Pete Muir💉💉💉💉🇨🇦 (@PeterGMuir) September 19, 2022

Whew. That stressed me out just to watch…and I couldn’t STOP watching it! That guy has mad driving skills and nerves of steel.😬 — Linda (@L_AhmedElHawy) September 19, 2022

Me watching that video lol pic.twitter.com/1GBr68V5gp — thedrummerboyfromillinois (@jasoncopeland73) September 18, 2022

And my son complains about having to parallel park. — Liverpool Is Life (@HPsoccer) September 18, 2022

Was this to avoid paying for parking on the way out? — Chili Knight (@ChiliKnight00) September 18, 2022

what is more shocking? The driver’s skill or the fact those 2 sticks of wood would support a van? — Grover Thompson (@groverthompson) September 18, 2022

Previously, nerve-racking clips of drivers successfully executing seemingly impossible manoeuvres, including precarious U-turns on mountainous roads, have done the rounds on the internet,much to the surprise and excitement of netizens.

Earlier in January, a video that showed a driver making a 180-degree turn on a narrow hilly road had netizens on edge. In the nail-biting clip, one could see a blue car slowly making a full back turn as the driver deftly, yet carefully, reverses the vehicle on the narrow strip while making sure that it does not fall off a steep cliff on one side or ram into a hill on the other side.