Monday, Sep 19, 2022

‘Mad driving skills’: Van driver crosses canal by reversing vehicle over two thin logs

The undated video, posted by Twitter user Fred Schultz on Sept 19, has already gathered over 2 lakh views. It is unclear where it was shot or what prompted the driver to take such a risk.

A thrilling video that shows a man crossing a canal by driving his van in reverse over two wooden logs placed parallel to each other has been quite the hit on social media.

Also Read |‘This should be on his CV’: Man’s parking skills leave netizens impressed

The undated video, posted by Twitter user Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) on September 19, has already gathered over 2 lakh views. It is unclear where the video was shot or what prompted the driver to take such a risk.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Whew. That stressed me out just to watch…and I couldn’t STOP watching it! That guy has mad driving skills and nerves of steel. ”

Another person wrote, “what is more shocking? The driver’s skill or the fact those 2 sticks of wood would support a van?”. A netizen jokingly remarked, “If this were part of the drivers road test here in the US,we’d have a lot more Flunkers using mass transit and Uber ,Lol ”.

Previously, nerve-racking clips of drivers successfully executing seemingly impossible manoeuvres, including precarious U-turns on mountainous roads, have done the rounds on the internet,much to the surprise and excitement of netizens.

Earlier in January, a video that showed a driver making a 180-degree turn on a narrow hilly road had netizens on edge. In the nail-biting clip, one could see a blue car slowly making a full back turn as the driver deftly, yet carefully, reverses the vehicle on the narrow strip while making sure that it does not fall off a steep cliff on one side or ram into a hill on the other side.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 05:56:31 pm
