Friday, Mar 03, 2023
‘Heaven on Earth’: Valley of blue flowers covering hills mesmerises netizens

Indian Administrative Service officer Hari Chandana shared a clip on Twitter and prompted netizens to caption it.

Blue flowers cover hillsThe video was captured from Zen Shin Hitachi Seaside Park on the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan.
Picturesque landscapes never fail to soothe human minds. Now, a valley of blue flowers in the backdrop of the serene sky in Japan has rendered a mesmerising experience for internet users.

Indian Administrative Service officer Hari Chandana shared a clip showing tiny blue flowers covering a hilly area. The camera pans to show the blue flowers in abundance and visitors are seen passing amid them.

ALSO READ |Twitter fills up with beautiful pictures of cherry blossoms as flowers bloom in Japan

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 22,000 views on Twitter. Chandana promoted netizens to caption the video and some users came up with creative replies. One commented, “Blue Sky on Earth.” Another user wrote, “Heaven on Earth.” A third user said, “Waves of Blue Petals.”

The plant has been identified as nemophila or baby blue eyes by a Twitter handle Massimo and the video was captured from Zen Shin Hitachi Seaside Park on the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan.

The park includes around 4.2 hectares of the nemophila, 32,000 kochia (summer cypress), 500 varieties of narcissus, 230 varieties of tulips and 120 kinds of roses. Nemophila blooms during the spring season and the vast stretch of blue flowers is a sight to behold.

Seasonal flowers fill the park with beauty throughout a year. During summer, sunflowers, roses bloom to add striking colours while in autumn there is a shift from bright green into deep reds of kochia flowers. In October, the hillside is covered by fiery red and plum trees bloom in yellow, pink during winter, according to Japan National Tourism Organization website.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:51 IST
