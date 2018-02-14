Follow Us:
On Valentine’s Day, couples share love stories with #WeMetOnTwitter; others share jokes

To chronicle love stories that began on social media, Twitter started the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter, asking users all across the globe to post how they met their "friend, significant other, business partner or someone else" on the networking website. 

Did you meet your partner on Twitter? It's time to share your love story.
Where did you first meet your partner? While a lot has been said about love at first sight — with couples cherishing the spot where they first saw their lover, or went down on their knees to propose them — the Internet seems to have taken that place today. As most people spend much time scrolling their feed or responding to their friends and followers, they are bound to interact, make new friends and even, fall in love with the folks they come across on social media.

To chronicle such love stories, Twitter started the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter, asking users all across the globe to post how they met their “friend, significant other, business partner or someone else” on the networking website. “We want to celebrate your connections this Valentine’s Day. Tweet your story using #WeMetOnTwitter and we may feature your Tweet in a special Moment,” the tweet read. No sooner did they post it, many users spilled how they met and started talking to someone who later became a special part of their lives.

While some shared how their compliment worked magic, others revealed how asking about someone’s ‘bio’ became a bridge to start a conversation on Twitter. Read some interesting tweets here.

Meanwhile, a few Twitter users added some fun and pun in their stories, and others had only sad tales to tell. “#WeMetOnTwitter and then she blocked me,” one tweet read.

Do you have a funny or romantic story to add to the list? Share your experiences in the comments below.

