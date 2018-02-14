On Valentine’s Day, couples share love stories with #WeMetOnTwitter; others share jokes

Did you meet your partner on Twitter? It’s time to share your love story. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Did you meet your partner on Twitter? It’s time to share your love story. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Where did you first meet your partner? While a lot has been said about love at first sight — with couples cherishing the spot where they first saw their lover, or went down on their knees to propose them — the Internet seems to have taken that place today. As most people spend much time scrolling their feed or responding to their friends and followers, they are bound to interact, make new friends and even, fall in love with the folks they come across on social media.

To chronicle such love stories, Twitter started the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter, asking users all across the globe to post how they met their “friend, significant other, business partner or someone else” on the networking website. “We want to celebrate your connections this Valentine’s Day. Tweet your story using #WeMetOnTwitter and we may feature your Tweet in a special Moment,” the tweet read. No sooner did they post it, many users spilled how they met and started talking to someone who later became a special part of their lives.

While some shared how their compliment worked magic, others revealed how asking about someone’s ‘bio’ became a bridge to start a conversation on Twitter. Read some interesting tweets here.

I slid in her DMs to ask what philocalist (in her bio) means & 6 months later slid that ring on her finger because i became one. U are beautiful in every way possible. Thank u for letting me love u @drmaria92 #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/G8yMkyYCEj — Sardar (@Saebi21) February 13, 2018

It started with a DM over 3 years ago. We then waited 1.5 years to finally meet in person. First met on my 25th birthday (her gift on the left). Now engaged to be married next year (seconds before I proposed on the right) ❤#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/xXhO8DzukP — Priyanthan (@cine_paithiyam) February 14, 2018

#WeMetOnTwitter

I live in Australia, he lived in Malaysia.

We started follow each other as we have mutual followers and common interests.

Eventually Twitter acquaintance turned into friendship, then love ❤❤

He moved to Australia to live with me and we married last year pic.twitter.com/UDR1UKP2vY — 青緣 (@chingyuen_) February 14, 2018

He traveled 1,571 miles to come ask me to be his girlfriend & to meet me for the 1st time. He came to a state alone ,to which he had never been before, just to come meet me and my family. If this isn’t love idk what is #WeMetOnTwitter ❤❤❤😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/Ofd14dCXc1 — Juanita (@_juanita14_) February 14, 2018

Started from a DM now we here a year later 🖤 #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/nKxPAWe0mp — allieeeeeee (@allieisincali) February 9, 2018

#WeMetOnTwitter ❤ It started with a conversation about Bollywood Dracula movies, to watching MSG in theatres to hosting Gari-B live together, writing Yaari Dosti and just being lai bhaari mitras. Love you hamesha @BabaJogeshwari pic.twitter.com/sJVIPJlaj9 — Supriya (@supaarwoman) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, a few Twitter users added some fun and pun in their stories, and others had only sad tales to tell. “#WeMetOnTwitter and then she blocked me,” one tweet read.

#WeMetOnTwitter and then she blocked me. — Satan (@s8aan) February 14, 2018

#WeMetOnTwitter is playing a role of marriage bureau on Twitter. — Omer Choudhary (@Omerchoudhary2) February 14, 2018

#WeMetOnTwitter and then said bye bye to each other. — Hāmmād Maqbòól (@ImHammad_) February 14, 2018

Stop these mushy mushy goody goody messages about #WeMetOnTwitter. This place is to fight and spread hate, don’t spoil the sanctity of the medium by making it some valentine occasion. pic.twitter.com/gQ5FapMNxZ — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) February 13, 2018

#WeMetOnTwitter Or Ab wo Mery Dost ki Gf hai — Muhammad Husnainعلوی (@Mr_Nain007) February 13, 2018

Wow. I didn’t know Twitter was a Tinder once upon a time. #WeMetOnTwitter — Trippy Tripper (@tripta_bhatia) February 14, 2018

#WeMetOnTwitter and then I blocked him 🤣🤣🤣 — Kalki S. (@Indian_BatGirl) February 14, 2018

Do you have a funny or romantic story to add to the list? Share your experiences in the comments below.

