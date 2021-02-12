scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

‘Twitter is single too’: App’s ‘relatable’ reminder about muting words ahead of Valentine’s Day wins online

While most loved the thoughtful gesture by the admin of the Twitter handle saying "a must do for all singles", others grew slightly concerned seeing the time for which some words were blocked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2021 4:12:48 pm
valentines day, valentines week, twitter, twitter muted words reminded, twitter app is single, viral twitter chat, indian express, social media newsTwitter admin confirmed that it doesn't have any plans for Valentine's Day.

While there is all the hullaballoo around relationships and love in the ongoing Valentine’s Week, it’s not easy for singles or those trying to move on from a breakup. So, Twitter came to rescue, reminding all singles that one need to be bothered by the overwhelming lovey-dovey posts on the platform — muted words!

The official handle of the micro-blogging site tweeted: “Reminder that you can mute words,” along with a list of words that people can mute.

Explaining how it works, the social media platform said one could simply mute each words and determine the duration for which they do not wish to see any tweets or contents mentioning it to cleanse their timelines.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some of the suggestions included phrases like — “valentine’s day”, “date night”, “gf bf” among others.

While most loved the thoughtful gesture by the admin of the handle saying “a must do for all singles”, others grew slightly concerned seeing the time for which some words were blocked.

As much as some users thanked admin for the helpful tips, many are now convinced that “even the app was single”, prompting many jokes online.

But what really made it a wholesome thread, when the Twitter admin confirmed the claim replying to few of the tweets and many were happy, they’re not alone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X