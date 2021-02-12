‘Twitter is single too’: App’s ‘relatable’ reminder about muting words ahead of Valentine’s Day wins online

While there is all the hullaballoo around relationships and love in the ongoing Valentine’s Week, it’s not easy for singles or those trying to move on from a breakup. So, Twitter came to rescue, reminding all singles that one need to be bothered by the overwhelming lovey-dovey posts on the platform — muted words!
The official handle of the micro-blogging site tweeted: “Reminder that you can mute words,” along with a list of words that people can mute.
Explaining how it works, the social media platform said one could simply mute each words and determine the duration for which they do not wish to see any tweets or contents mentioning it to cleanse their timelines.
Some of the suggestions included phrases like — “valentine’s day”, “date night”, “gf bf” among others.
reminder that you can mute words pic.twitter.com/qDHGjP7XoP
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
While most loved the thoughtful gesture by the admin of the handle saying “a must do for all singles”, others grew slightly concerned seeing the time for which some words were blocked.
As much as some users thanked admin for the helpful tips, many are now convinced that “even the app was single”, prompting many jokes online.
A MUST DO for single people next week #single #valentinesday2021 https://t.co/G4OvkNelDf
— Bitaites da Vida (@Lifebitaites) February 12, 2021
Only twitter knows our feelings. 😌 https://t.co/C0ZyKqYh8s
— abeera (@slayymedical) February 11, 2021
wow thank you for reminding me that i am single hahahahaha https://t.co/NYeOIjcg0m
— froggie✨✨ (@chiledaddy2) February 11, 2021
Who hurt twitter https://t.co/cR3zxQOaR0
— mo (@gomokhattab) February 11, 2021
Thank u Twitter… don’t know what I would have done https://t.co/dVh6gr4Aok pic.twitter.com/lhGQ9Pe48Z
— PASTOR RIRI (@riri_lolo26) February 11, 2021
seems twitter got dumped today. pic.twitter.com/C8qoXR3ESX
— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) February 11, 2021
even the app is single 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V95LkjTUe6
— Southy ⚪ (@Mzamero_CH) February 11, 2021
The owner of this app is single… So who am I? pic.twitter.com/cD3B4oNNf6
— Aunty Idera of Ibadan (@kneemorthar) February 11, 2021
But what really made it a wholesome thread, when the Twitter admin confirmed the claim replying to few of the tweets and many were happy, they’re not alone.
single and not looking tbh
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
going through something
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
things were sweet, now theyre sour
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
not having to share popcorn >>
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
only if we’re both double masked
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
copying some of these thanks
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
an ideal day
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
so is your love language receiving gifts?
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
confirmed 😔
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021
