scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

‘Rain or shine, will you be mine?’ Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with a doodle

Valentine's Day Google Doodle: Valentine's Day is thought to have been named in honour of Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest, who died on February 14 in 270 AD.

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day (screengrab)
Listen to this article
‘Rain or shine, will you be mine?’ Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with a doodle
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Google is celebrating Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with an animated doodle, which shows two sad water droplets falling far apart, before they reunite to form a heart. It is captioned with, ‘Rain or shine, will you be mine?’

It is said during the Middle Ages, countries like England and France believed, the day was the start of the mating season for birds. They began associating this phenomenon with the concept of love, which later led to its celebration. The day became popular in the 17th century.

Valentine’s Day is also thought to have been named in honour of Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest, who died on February 14 in 270 AD. Another myth states that the history of Valentine’s can be traced back to “Lupercalia”, a Roman festival for fertility. It is believed the day was celebrated as an attempt by the Church to add a religious twist to the Lupercalia festival.

Another legend says a Bishop named Saint Valentine of Terni was the true namesake of the holiday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

Among many other theories, the idea that St Valentine appears in Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales is seen to be an interesting one.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 07:26 IST
Next Story

Judicial Aspirants’ Union allege irregularities in recruitment of civil judges in Haryana, Punjab

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close