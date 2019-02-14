Women ask their crushes out on Valentine’s Day and the results are amusing

Waiting for a crush to ask you out can be agonising, which might explain why many women on Twitter took a challenge to ask their crushes out on Valentine’s Day. Some of the results were hilarious, others ended on a happy note and some awkwardly.
It started when British relationship blogger Oloni urged women on Twitter to make the first move and ask their crushes out on a date as a Valentine’s Day Challenge, something she did even last year. She also asked women to post a screenshot of the conversation online to let others know how it went.
Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year?
Message your crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”
Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!💕
— #TheBigOBook (@Oloni) February 12, 2019
Many on Twitter messaged their crushes asking them out on a date and put up the screenshots. While some of the messages resulted in a date, for others it was a little embarrassing. Some couples who are already together also took the challenge with amusing results.
Here are some of the reactions that got many talking online.
He’s mine!💙22 years and still newlyweds. I hope all women find their Mr. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/SphuTUe3D9
— Sabriana Lonas (@lonas5) February 13, 2019
Oloni why do I feed into your games?! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wD5IgciYsT
— 🔥7Deadly Sins Combo🔥 (@TattoosNLipstck) February 13, 2019
stress pic.twitter.com/3d98YpGah7
— anto. (@Ope_AO) February 12, 2019
I txt my husband 😂. pic.twitter.com/Q2hZrlDmf8
— JinSouls Umbrella (@SparklyAndSad) February 13, 2019
And she scores once again 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QkAZGMXGEB
— ItsBabyzay (@babyzay_3) February 13, 2019
I’m speechless 😶 pic.twitter.com/2x2ba2TZ5M
— Blxck_t (@AngryBlxck_t) February 13, 2019
I was not expecting a yes..wow pic.twitter.com/hxUWzVvXUU
— Cay (@_cayluh) February 13, 2019
Oh snappppp!!! 😂❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nr4RmdqlO0
— Yanira💕 (@Yanibubbles) February 13, 2019
left on seen lol pic.twitter.com/MMnrgsayVT
— daniela (@_danivc) February 13, 2019
— Rachel ❤️ (@racheledoggett) February 13, 2019
Lmfao wtf…. am I in a relationship now? pic.twitter.com/nO7viUI6tI
— 🍌 (@lanabrob) February 13, 2019
Lol pic.twitter.com/SpBapWaZr1
— Nahdur (@nahdur25) February 13, 2019
Omg I was only joking 🤭🤭🤭🤭 do I have to go? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6D64Z2Iiw0
— Miera (@Mierali_) February 12, 2019
Soooooooo I’m terrified now.. pic.twitter.com/51yDPyXced
— Bonnie 👑😈 (@SiSi_Simply) February 12, 2019
For once @Oloni it worked pic.twitter.com/adJ4kuMzqb
— Señora Fuego (@MsRxchards) February 12, 2019
that shit hurted 💀 pic.twitter.com/sJPStV4TmY
— breezy (@briannaagayee) February 12, 2019
The blogger had explained last year, why she started the Twitter trend.
“I came up with the idea [for the challenge] by thinking of ways I could push women to be more confident within themselves,” Oloni said. With the challenge, she said she was trying to break the stereotype that girls shouldn’t make the first move.