Women ask their crushes out on Valentine’s Day and the results are amusing

Waiting for a crush to ask you out can be agonising, which might explain why many women on Twitter took a challenge to ask their crushes out on Valentine’s Day. Some of the results were hilarious, others ended on a happy note and some awkwardly.

It started when British relationship blogger Oloni urged women on Twitter to make the first move and ask their crushes out on a date as a Valentine’s Day Challenge, something she did even last year. She also asked women to post a screenshot of the conversation online to let others know how it went.

Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year? Message your crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?” Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!💕 — #TheBigOBook (@Oloni) February 12, 2019

Many on Twitter messaged their crushes asking them out on a date and put up the screenshots. While some of the messages resulted in a date, for others it was a little embarrassing. Some couples who are already together also took the challenge with amusing results.

Here are some of the reactions that got many talking online.

He’s mine!💙22 years and still newlyweds. I hope all women find their Mr. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/SphuTUe3D9 — Sabriana Lonas (@lonas5) February 13, 2019

Oloni why do I feed into your games?! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wD5IgciYsT — 🔥7Deadly Sins Combo🔥 (@TattoosNLipstck) February 13, 2019

I txt my husband 😂. pic.twitter.com/Q2hZrlDmf8 — JinSouls Umbrella (@SparklyAndSad) February 13, 2019

And she scores once again 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QkAZGMXGEB — ItsBabyzay (@babyzay_3) February 13, 2019

I was not expecting a yes..wow pic.twitter.com/hxUWzVvXUU — Cay (@_cayluh) February 13, 2019

left on seen lol pic.twitter.com/MMnrgsayVT — daniela (@_danivc) February 13, 2019

Lmfao wtf…. am I in a relationship now? pic.twitter.com/nO7viUI6tI — 🍌 (@lanabrob) February 13, 2019

Omg I was only joking 🤭🤭🤭🤭 do I have to go? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6D64Z2Iiw0 — Miera (@Mierali_) February 12, 2019

The blogger had explained last year, why she started the Twitter trend.

“I came up with the idea [for the challenge] by thinking of ways I could push women to be more confident within themselves,” Oloni said. With the challenge, she said she was trying to break the stereotype that girls shouldn’t make the first move.