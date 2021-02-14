Valentine’s Day 2021: Netizens celebrate by sharing ‘singles’ memes and jokes online

Here are some of the many memes being shared using the trending hashtag #ValentinesDay. (Source: @itsbriancuh/Twitter)

On Valentine’s Day, those in a relationship often go that extra mile to express love for their special someone. Celebrated annually on February 14, the day originally commemorates the martyrdom of Saint Valentine, but it later was dedicated to love.

While the tradition of celebrating the day has grown over the years, it has also given meme-makers the perfect opportunity to test their creativity.

On the occasion, while many are seen sharing pictures of their loved ones, some are making the most of it by sharing hilarious memes, tweets and jokes. From being single on the day to celebrating it alone, here are some of the many memes being shared using the trending hashtag #ValentinesDay.

Not a meme just two single people looking at each other 😛#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/CSPcllmWb9 — 💉 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 ✍ 💊🇮🇳 (@dr_shuklaa) February 14, 2021

Ek Tha Raja

Rani Liked A Message #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/wsTLyVD6r9 — अघोरी 🚩 (@BhagwaDhari_03) February 14, 2021

Who made this? I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/FusgYiue6x — Brian (@itsbriancuh) February 12, 2021