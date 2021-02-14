Valentine’s Day 2021: Netizens celebrate by sharing ‘singles’ memes and jokes online

February 14, 2021 11:31:14 am
On Valentine’s Day, those in a relationship often go that extra mile to express love for their special someone. Celebrated annually on February 14, the day originally commemorates the martyrdom of Saint Valentine, but it later was dedicated to love.
While the tradition of celebrating the day has grown over the years, it has also given meme-makers the perfect opportunity to test their creativity.
On the occasion, while many are seen sharing pictures of their loved ones, some are making the most of it by sharing hilarious memes, tweets and jokes. From being single on the day to celebrating it alone, here are some of the many memes being shared using the trending hashtag #ValentinesDay.
Not a meme just two single people looking at each other 😛#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/CSPcllmWb9
— 💉 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 ✍ 💊🇮🇳 (@dr_shuklaa) February 14, 2021
Ek Tha Raja
Ek Thi Rani
Raja Replied To Story
Rani Liked A Message #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/wsTLyVD6r9
— अघोरी 🚩 (@BhagwaDhari_03) February 14, 2021
Same #ValentinesDay #valentines #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/LdGi8qMmub
— 2Memes_xD (@2memesX) February 14, 2021
Who made this? I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/FusgYiue6x
— Brian (@itsbriancuh) February 12, 2021
I thought this meme was too good not to share.#MTG #MagicTheGathering #MTGPositivity #WeAreMTG #MTGArena #MTGArt #MTGWorlds #mtgthb #meme #ValentinesDay #ValentineIsComing #ValentinesDay2020 #ValentineBreakupline #Valentines #Valentine pic.twitter.com/HrkpmARHST
— Carnage 🍀 the Cƛa̓ͫr̥̜ͦ̃b̝̬oƝ Hellspawn ɸ (@CarbonGlitch13) February 13, 2020
“what should we “a date with
for our date on my warm
sunday? I’m getting and cozy
ready for the date” bed” pic.twitter.com/QvzYxi3tFg
— 🐺🌙 div (@thrccracha) February 12, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.