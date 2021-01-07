UK man receives lost postcard sent by pen pal after 66 years

The letter featured a Grand Central Station marking and a vintage airmail stamp from Fred Kendall, who signed off the card as 'Uncle Fred'.(Representational Image: Source: Pixabay.com)

In this age of online messaging platforms, writing letters have become something of a lost art even though a well-crafted handwritten letter still has a charm of its own. So, when 75-year-old Chris Harmon received a postcard more than six decades after it was sent, he was visibly elated.

Interestingly, Harmon, an UK national, was supposed to receive the postcard from his American pen pal when he was just 9 years old — but it took 66 years to finally reach him. Sent way back in 1995, the letter was recently discovered at a charity shop in Dorchester, Dorset, after being handed in as part of Weldmar Hospicecare’s stamp collection fundraising appeal, the Mirror reported.

The postcard was spotted by a volunteer who decided to deliver it to its rightful owner, the news website reported. After days of searching, the diligent volunteer was finally able to establish contact with Harmon.

“I was absolutely elated when I got the message telling me about the postcard – I could not believe what I was reading, it was just so out of the blue,” Harmon told the news website.

Harmon said he was extremely curious to find out how the postcard ended up at a hospice charity in Dorset when the letter was addressed to Barclays Bank House in Peacehaven, Sussex, where he lived as a child.

Calling the whole episode bizarre, Harmon thanked the volunteer and said, “I am very grateful to the team at Weldmar for tracking me down and sending me the postcard.”

