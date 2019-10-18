‘Utterly Butterly Boris’: How people reacted to butter bust of Boris Johnson outside Parliament

A sculpture of British Prime minister Boris Johnson – made entirely of butter – was unveiled outside the British Houses of Parliament Wednesday and has inspired a number of memes and jokes on social media.

Carved by food sculptor Prudence Staite, the bust is made from 15 kg of butter and is estimated to contain 1,00,000 calories.

According to The Independent, it took Staite five days to finish the sculpture and she was commissioned to mark the launch of this year’s edition of the book Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! 2020 Annual.

The images of the bust soon went viral with #ButterBoris trending on Twitter and inspiring several jokes and memes. Here are some of the reactions to the bust:

We have a butter sculpture of Boris in the office #butterboris @Ripleys pic.twitter.com/K8Vz4ufgpF — Laura Brooke (@laurabrooke59) October 17, 2019

So excited to reveal #ButterBoris, a life-size bust of Prime Minster Boris Johnson sculpted entirely from butter. Happy publication day @Ripleys Believe It or Not! 2020 Annual! Advertising With #BrexitDeal trending, here’s hoping Boris won’t melt under the pressure. pic.twitter.com/gNPFcA3jpf — arrowpublishing (@arrowpublishing) October 17, 2019

Butter Boris:

Unedible

Not durable

Waste of dairy. So still a better Prime Minister than Boris. https://t.co/K576qi882P — Marjolein Robertson (@MarjoleinR) October 16, 2019

In a statement, Staite said: “Butter sculpting has been around for ages. It’s an extremely fun and unique art form, though achieving a true likeness of Prime Minister Johnson was a challenge.”

“His face is so well-known and expressive that I had no ‘margarine’ for error,” she said in the statement.