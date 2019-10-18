Toggle Menu
‘Utterly Butterly Boris’: How people reacted to butter bust of Boris Johnson outside Parliament

A sculpture of British Prime minister Boris Johnson - made entirely of butter - was unveiled outside the British Houses of Parliament.

The sculptor, carved by food sculptor Prudence Staite, is made out of 15 kg of butter and would have hit more than 1,00,000 calories if consumed.

A sculpture of British Prime minister Boris Johnson – made entirely of butter – was unveiled outside the British Houses of Parliament Wednesday and has inspired a number of memes and jokes on social media.

Carved by food sculptor Prudence Staite, the bust is made from 15 kg of butter and is estimated to contain 1,00,000 calories.

According to The Independent, it took Staite five days to finish the sculpture and she was commissioned to mark the launch of this year’s edition of the book Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! 2020 Annual.

The images of the bust soon went viral with #ButterBoris trending on Twitter and inspiring several jokes and memes. Here are some of the reactions to the bust:

In a statement, Staite said: “Butter sculpting has been around for ages. It’s an extremely fun and unique art form, though achieving a true likeness of Prime Minister Johnson was a challenge.”

“His face is so well-known and expressive that I had no ‘margarine’ for error,” she said in the statement.

