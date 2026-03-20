UP farmers use ‘jugaad’, patrol fields in bear costumes to tackle monkey attacks: WATCH

According to a farmer, the costume cost around Rs 1,600 but helped protect crops worth far more

In an unusual display of rural ingenuity, farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district have come up with a quirky yet effective way to deal with crop-raiding monkeys.

A video from Firozpur village, now viral, shows men in full bear costumes walking through fields to scare away animals. The clip has spotlighted both the creativity and the frustration of farmers who have been battling wildlife intrusion for months.

According to India Today, villagers had been facing heavy losses as more than 250 monkeys repeatedly damaged crops such as potatoes, maize and strawberries. Traditional methods such as chasing them with brooms, banging utensils and putting up scarecrows failed to deliver results. Even repeated complaints to wildlife authorities did not bring relief.