Monday, February 01, 2021
Batsman strips to replace abdomen guard in BBL match, video leaves netizens in splits

The incident happened at the eight over of the first innings when he removed his shoes, pads and pants to change his lower abdomen guard.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 4:53:14 pm
While one expected the batsman to run to the dressing room to change, Khawaja shocked everyone when he decided to disrobe on the field.

A bizarre wardrobe malfunction during a match in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat in Canberra has left netizens in splits.

In a video that is making rounds of the Internet, Australian and Sydney Thunder batsman Usman Khawaja was seen stripping down to his trunks after his lower abdomen guard snapped and he called for new ones.

While one expected the batsman to run to the dressing room to change, Khawaja shocked everyone when he decided to disrobe on the field.

The incident happened at the eight over of the first innings when he removed his shoes, pads and pants to change his lower abdomen guard.

Take a look here:

A video shared by 7Cricket was all over social media and fans couldn’t believe that the batsman disrobed on the field. Many also commented on the contrasting colour of trunks Khawaja was wearing. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The match on Sunday, January 31, saw Brisbane Heat beating the Thunders by 7 wickets, with 5 deliveries to spare.

Though Brisbane Heat had a slow start chasing a score of 159 put up by the Thunders, it was Sam Heazlett with his breezy, unbeaten 74 who took his team to victory.

