Usha Vance stumbles while carrying baby son off chopper; video goes viral

The incident was captured on video, with some users on X questioning why no one nearby appeared to step in to help her (Photo: @foxnews/X)

US Vice President J D Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, had a brief scare while stepping off a helicopter in Maryland Monday, appearing to lose her balance as she descended the stairs with her nine-week-old son strapped to her chest.

She quickly steadied herself and appeared to reassure those around her that she and Alec Neel Vance were fine.

According to USA Today, Usha appeared to stumble after taking two steps down the stairs. She regained her balance and turned towards the helicopter, seemingly indicating to her husband that she was fine. She was later seen smiling and reassuring those around her.