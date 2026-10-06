Usha Vance stumbles while carrying baby son off chopper; video goes viral

US Vice President J D Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, had a brief scare while stepping off a helicopter in Maryland Monday, appearing to lose her balance as she descended the stairs with her nine-week-old son strapped to her chest.
She quickly steadied herself and appeared to reassure those around her that she and Alec Neel Vance were fine.
According to USA Today, Usha appeared to stumble after taking two steps down the stairs. She regained her balance and turned towards the helicopter, seemingly indicating to her husband that she was fine. She was later seen smiling and reassuring those around her.
The Irish Star reported that Usha told nearby officers, “I nearly fell down the stairs.” The digital news publication noted that the officers did not appear to move towards her after she stumbled.
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, she also said, “I’m okay, and he’s fine… thank you.”
Vance soon joined his wife after getting off the aircraft. He was seen carrying their four-year-old daughter, Mirabel.
The family was travelling to Anchorage, Alaska, where the Vice President is scheduled to headline a Republican National Committee rally in support of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan’s re-election campaign against Democrat Mary Peltola, according to USA Today.
Watch here:
WATCH: Vice President JD Vance carries his 4-year-old daughter Mirabel as he steps off Marine Two alongside Second Lady Usha Vance, who is carrying their baby, Alec.
The family arrived at Joint Base Andrews before departing for Anchorage, Alaska. https://t.co/0MsTPwco6U
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The incident was captured on video, and some users on X questioned why no one nearby stepped in to help her.
“Usha Vance nearly had a very dangerous fall while holding her 2-month-old and a large leather diaper bag. Why did nobody, including her husband, help her?” a user asked.
“OMG! Usha almost eats it in those high-heeled boots while carrying her baby, and not one person even tries to help. Maybe dragging a tiny infant all over the country isn’t the best idea,” said another.
“Usha Vance almost falls off of Marine 2 with her baby as no one even tries to help her. Where is JD Vance?” another user asked.
Some of them also praised the Vance family.
“Amazing. How can you not love Usha, JD and their beautiful family. They stick together and are making great things happen for our Country. Love, Loyalty, Sacrifice and Intelligence. So beautiful. Amazing human beings,” a user posted.
“Dad’s got the four year old, Mom’s got the baby, and they still look like they slept. That’s a good looking family heading to Alaska, God bless them,” another user wrote.