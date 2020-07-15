US zoo now also features life-size Lego replicas of wild animals

People found the live-size replica to be adorable just like the animals in real life. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/ Facebook) People found the live-size replica to be adorable just like the animals in real life. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/ Facebook)

After months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, parks and zoos have started to open around the world and one zoo in the US used the time to make life-size replicas of some animals using Lego bricks.

The amazing showpiece at the San Antonio zoo — that shows a group of five pandas playing with each other — is getting a lot of praise online. Over 400 hours were spent in making the intricate sculpture that required 53,460 bricks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sculpture is part of a newly launched exhibition titled ‘Wild Connections’ by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney.

Made entirely with plastic bricks, the zoo said that guests can “marvel at gravity-defying and astoundingly precise structures” of some of their favourite animals this summer.

“This larger-than-life art exhibition features over 30 LEGO sculptures created with more than three million LEGO pieces,” the zoo wrote in its social media posts.

Among the animals created by the artist include a bald eagle and lions, among others.

And that’s not the only initiative by the zoo. The authorities have also kicked off a drive through experience on select dates, where visitors can drive through the zoo to see the animals in their enclosures.

“Drive Thru Zoo has allowed families the opportunity to see the zoo in a unique way while creating new memories. While some guests wish to get outside and connect with nature, our zoo has enhanced safety measures in place to provide a safe and fun experience for all, no matter which way they choose to enjoy the zoo,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo.

