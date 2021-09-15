US YouTuber asks son to cry on camera, apologises after posting unedited video

A YouTube vlogger has deleted her account after she accidentally posted an unedited video of coaching her son to cry on camera. The video, which went viral after it was shared online on her YouTube channel, instantly drew criticism online, with many calling out the YouTuber for forcing her son to cry on camera.

Jordan Cheyenne, a California-based blogger, had recorded a reaction video of herself and her 8-year-old son after finding out that their dog had been diagnosed with a “potentially deadly illness”. However, in the clip, the YouTuber, who often vlogs about parenting, lifestyle and fitness, is seen forcing her distressed child to cry in a certain way for the camera.

“Come closer. Act like you’re crying,,” Cheyenne can be heard telling her visibly upset son while pulling him towards herself in the now-deleted video.

“I am crying,” the boy replies. “Mom, I’m actually seriously crying,” he says, while trying to follow his mom’s instructions. Cheyenne then goes on to show her son “how to cry” in front of the camera while changing her facial expression and using her hand as a prop to partially cover her face.

Later, the YouTuber posted an apology saying that she was “immensely disappointed” in herself, The Insider reported. She further when on to thank her followers for calling out her behaviour, adding that her “heart dropped” when she rewatched the previously viral clip.

“Today I want to let you know I’m so disgusted with myself for posing for a thumbnail on such an emotional video,” she said in the video. “It made me take a step back and realize I need to just be way more present in the moment and not even be thinking about anything like this when things are happening in my life.”

In an interview with Today.com, Cheyenne confirmed that she would never put her son on YouTube again, though adding that a lot of coaching does go on behind the scenes of family videos.

“I want people to know that I’ve deleted my channel. People think I deactivated my channel, but I deleted it. I have no sponsors, no pay, no monetization. I’ve given up all of that to be behind the scenes and extremely present with my child and get us both into counselling,” she told the news website.

“Of course. People will have their kids ham it up. Behind the scenes, they’re like, ‘Do this, and I’ll give you a treat.’ It’s so wrong and I can’t even say how disappointed in myself I am. I want to be clear — I have no excuse — but I think it opened a conversation for how a lot of people might be running their channels,” she added.