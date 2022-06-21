Watch: US women ask Burger King employee to ‘go back to Mexico’ for speaking Spanish

A video of two unidentified, elderly white women berating a Burger King employee for speaking Spanish began circulating online on Sunday.

In the video, two women having a meal at a Burger King restaurant are heard saying, “You’re in America. You should speak American English”. When the employee says “No ma’am, I don’t”, one of the women replies, “Yeah, yeah, go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish. Go back to your Mexican country, your state, your country”.

This prompts the employee, identified as Ricardo Castillo, to ask them to leave the restaurant. “Guess what ma’am, I’m not Mexican, but you’re being very prejudiced and I want you out of my restaurant, right now,” Castillo, who was the general manager of the restaurant, can be heard saying.

The video from the fast-food outlet in Eustis, a city in Florida, was recorded by another customer who was dining there.

Good job to this manager for sticking up for his staff, there is no reason for this kind of attitude even from the ancient generations. pic.twitter.com/ylwYDCxPcH — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) June 18, 2022

This restaurant needs a bunch of really great reviews to come their way! ♥️ — Kimberly, not Kim (@KBTwoUs) June 19, 2022

I’m so impressed by people who speak multiple languages. — BiggChopRed (@BiggChopRed) June 19, 2022

THIS COUNTRY DOES NOT HAVE AN OFFICIAL LANGUAGE. Period. — Not your Dad 🏳️‍🌈 (@gruffbear) June 18, 2022

Only one: racist. — mimisan (@radiance1992) June 20, 2022

Super kudos to him. I hope he and his staff are well — eric (@EricEv2133) June 18, 2022

Wow!!! Can this guy please get a raise?? Omg!! Bravo!! — mommyofthree (@dmsmommyof3) June 19, 2022

frankly… i thought the manager was being nice considering what they said — Impeaching Trump 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@ImpeachingTrump) June 19, 2022

The argument between the women and Castillo started reportedly when they complained to Castillo after they heard one of the employees in the restaurant speak in Spanish.

While the video was shot in 2019, it was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the name @Imposter_Edits, after which it again went viral.