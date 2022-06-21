scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Watch: US women ask Burger King employee to ‘go back to Mexico’ for speaking Spanish

Restaurant manager says ‘I’m not Mexican. I want you out of my restaurant, right now’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 11:00:29 am
Racist woman berate burger king employee, Burger King manager stands up to racism, Racism language America, viral video racism, Indian Express

A video of two unidentified, elderly white women berating a Burger King employee for speaking Spanish began circulating online on Sunday.

In the video, two women having a meal at a Burger King restaurant are heard saying, “You’re in America. You should speak American English”. When the employee says “No ma’am, I don’t”, one of the women replies, “Yeah, yeah, go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish. Go back to your Mexican country, your state, your country”.

ALSO READ |Waiter writes ‘Ching Chong’ on Asian diner’s receipt, gets fired

This prompts the employee, identified as Ricardo Castillo, to ask them to leave the restaurant. “Guess what ma’am, I’m not Mexican, but you’re being very prejudiced and I want you out of my restaurant, right now,” Castillo, who was the general manager of the restaurant, can be heard saying.

The video from the fast-food outlet in Eustis, a city in Florida, was recorded by another customer who was dining there.

The argument between the women and Castillo started reportedly when they complained to Castillo after they heard one of the employees in the restaurant speak in Spanish.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

While the video was shot in 2019, it was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the name @Imposter_Edits, after which it again went viral.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement