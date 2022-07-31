scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

US woman’s bhangra performance wins hearts online. Watch video

With a smile on her face, she grooves enthusiastically, winning the hearts of netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 5:28:37 pm
bhangra performance video, US woman's bhangra, US woman performs bhangra, bhangra, Punjabi bhangra, indian expressThe woman is seen slaying the energetic dance form in a video shared on Instagram.

A US woman has left netizens amazed with her bhangra performance. The woman is seen slaying the energetic dance form in a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, she is seen performing bhangra in her kitchen wearing a T-shirt and leggings. She gracefully performs to the song “Chidi Blauri”, sung by Mannat Noor and Ammy Virk, from 2018 movie Laung Laachi. With a smile on her face, she grooves enthusiastically, winning the hearts of netizens.

“Something slow for today,” Omala, the Instagram user captioned the video. The clip has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.

A social media user commented, “hell yes, you had the swag and attitude and perfectly done steps to traditional Bhangra! Whoot whoot.” Another user commented, “What aa dance 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 amazing 😍.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omala🌏💛 (@olly_.g)

Omala says in her bio that she is a self-taught bhangra dancer. Bhangra is a traditional Punjabi folk art form. Her Instagram account is replete with her bhangra performance videos.

Set in different locations, the woman is seen cheerfully dancing to many Indian songs, including “Gallan Bholiyan”, and Prince Narula’s song “Kafla”. In one of the clips, she is also seen lip-syncing to the Punjabi track “Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya” by Nimrat Khaira.

Time and again, dazzling bhangra performances have won the netizens’ approval. Last year, an Indian couple won the praise of singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh by shaking a leg to the peppy beats of “Black and White” from Dosanjh’s album MoonChild Era.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

5

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement