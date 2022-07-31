US woman’s bhangra performance wins hearts online. Watch video

A US woman has left netizens amazed with her bhangra performance. The woman is seen slaying the energetic dance form in a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, she is seen performing bhangra in her kitchen wearing a T-shirt and leggings. She gracefully performs to the song “Chidi Blauri”, sung by Mannat Noor and Ammy Virk, from 2018 movie Laung Laachi. With a smile on her face, she grooves enthusiastically, winning the hearts of netizens.

“Something slow for today,” Omala, the Instagram user captioned the video. The clip has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.

A social media user commented, “hell yes, you had the swag and attitude and perfectly done steps to traditional Bhangra! Whoot whoot.” Another user commented, “What aa dance 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 amazing 😍.”

Omala says in her bio that she is a self-taught bhangra dancer. Bhangra is a traditional Punjabi folk art form. Her Instagram account is replete with her bhangra performance videos.

Set in different locations, the woman is seen cheerfully dancing to many Indian songs, including “Gallan Bholiyan”, and Prince Narula’s song “Kafla”. In one of the clips, she is also seen lip-syncing to the Punjabi track “Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya” by Nimrat Khaira.

Time and again, dazzling bhangra performances have won the netizens’ approval. Last year, an Indian couple won the praise of singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh by shaking a leg to the peppy beats of “Black and White” from Dosanjh’s album MoonChild Era.