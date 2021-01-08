US woman wears same dress for 100 days, gets praise on internet for her style

From her birthday to Halloween and even on Christmas, the woman not just wore the dress for her day-to-day activities but paired it well for special occasions as well.

A US woman took up the unusual challenge of wearing the same dress for 100 days, and not only ended up inspiring people but also starting a conversation about sustainable fashion.

Sarah Robbins-Cole from Boston, who works as a college chaplain and Episcopal parish priest, said she took up the challenge in a bid to live without fast fashion and to help save the planet.

From her birthday to Christmas, she wore the dress for her day-to-day activities and paired it well with other items of clothing for special occasions.

Sharing her various looks on Instagram @thisdressagain, she showed off how she paired and layered her long-sleeved black knee-length dress for occasions ranging from delivering sermons to going out on walks with students.

“I really have worn this dress every moment I was not going to sleep for the night or exercising,” she said in one of her posts in the final leg of the challenge.

The 52-year-old wrote in one of her posts: “One of my favorite consequences besides less laundry is fewer clothes to put away at the end of the day.”

In fact, she described it as a fun experiment during the pandemic. “Ironically, wearing the same dress has helped the days not to all seem the same during this pandemic. It’s been fun and it has been easy,” she said.

The challenge began on September 16, 2020 with the chaplain sharing her experience with her congregation. However, she wasn’t alone and joined the challenge along with several others as part of an initiative by clothing retailer Wool&.

According to the brand’s official website: “The purpose of the challenge is to encourage people to find contentment in a life of less.” For the challenge all wore the Rowena Swing Dress, made from merino wool those who completed the challenge would get a $100 gift card.

“To my surprise, wearing the same dress for 100 days in a row didn’t take anything away from my life,” Robbins-Cole told Mirror, adding it has inspired her not to buy new clothes in 2021.

“The challenge did make me think about how many clothes end up in landfill, how much water is used to produce cotton and how we don’t really know whether the clothes we buy are made ethically, too,” Robbins-Cole told media outlet.

Robbins-Cole said she has set herself new goals for 2021 after many appreciated her efforts and followed in her footsteps.

“The next challenge is to declutter my closet. I’m pretty great at decluttering but wearing just one dress for 100 days is a valuable lesson in how little we (I!) need,” she wrote.