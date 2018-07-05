Oops! US grandma celebrates 4th of July wearing ‘Panama flag’ for 25 years

For more than 25 years this US woman celebrated the American Independence Day wearing a top that resemblance Panama Flag. (Source: Dale Cheesman/ Twitter) For more than 25 years this US woman celebrated the American Independence Day wearing a top that resemblance Panama Flag. (Source: Dale Cheesman/ Twitter)

Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with festivities, fireworks and a lot of symbolism every year. From apple pies to dresses to honour the signing of the Declaration of Independence, citizens often get overboard in trying to incorporate red, white and blue in their lives on the day. However, the patriotic stars and stripes may not always sync with the day and its importance in USA. This happened to an 88-year-old woman who found out that the top she was wearing every year actually looked like the flag of Panama.

The ‘mistake’ was noticed by her grandson only recently, thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2018. Her grandson Dale Cheesman noticed the Panama flag during one of the games at the football world cup and realised the gaffe and posted a photo on Twitter sharing what has been happening for the last 25 years.

Posting the photo on Twitter, the Houston man hilariously described the mix-up as “Over 25 years of treason.”

My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Every year, she wears the exact same shirt.

Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it’s the Panama Flag.

Over 25 years of treason. pic.twitter.com/j9sLoWo9QY — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 2, 2018

Here’s Nana in 2002 with the shirt for proof pic.twitter.com/rIFYBW5Cvf — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 3, 2018

However, the sweet mistake left many in splits. And now proud Panamanians want her to visit their country and wear it on Panama’s Independence Day on November 3. While some shared such similar goof-ups they ended with, others wondered why it took so many years to figure out the mistake. Sample these:

Taking to the BCC Cheesman said his grandma will continue to wear the shirt as it’s “tradition”. “If anything I might buy the whole family Panama shirts to wear on 4 July,” he added as the family was celebrating the July 4 early this year over the weekend as the holiday was on Wednesday. He also posted photo of his Nana wearing it this year.

