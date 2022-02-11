US woman floats on air mattress above freezing lake for two days

A US woman floated on the top of an air mattress above a freezing Texoma lake in Oklahoma for two days after before she was spotted by two freight train workers and rescued on February 3.

Conductor Cristhian Sosa and train engineer Justin Luster found the woman stranded on a rock near Texoma lake. They said the woman was waving her arms and yelling for help, CNN reported.

“She was wet, confused and had no recollection of time,” Sosa was quoted as saying by CNN. “She was either on the early stages of hypothermia or she already had it,” he added.

The woman was taken to the hospital and she is expected to survive. She identified herself as Connie to the train workers. She told them that she was floating on an air mattress for days, as per CNN report.

Along with her fiancée who used a different floating device, Connie was attempting to reach their boat while using the mattress as a raft. They had ventured into water to recover items which had fallen from the boat. However, the couple got separated later.

Connie’s fiancée reached near a house and reported her as missing to local police, as per the KXII report. As per People‘s report, about an hour after her fiancée reported her as missing, police officers received a call from train workers informing them that they have rescued Connie from the lake.