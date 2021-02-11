US woman finds rattlesnake standing guard over her food delivery. Can you spot it?

US woman comes to collect food parcel from porch, is stunned by what follows. (Source: Rattlesnake Solutions/ Instagram)

If there’s one thing that social media has made us aware of in the recent past, it is that deadly snakes can be spotted anywhere and everywhere — from toilet seats to car engines. And, one such snake, spotted right next to a food delivery parcel in the US, left netizens in a frenzy. Most had trouble spotting the reptile at one glance.

A delivery person in Tucson, Arizona, left the ordered food on a woman’s front porch, not realising that a rattlesnake was in the vicinity. However, when the hungry customer came to receive the ordered food, she got more than the snack! The home owner was stunned to see the reptile coiled up near the package. Luckily, she spotted the venomous snake before grabbing her food.

Identifying the reptile as ‘Western Diamondback Rattlesnake’, the wildlife rescue organisation shared the image with a caption that said, “The homeowner saw it when she went to get it … which is where it sat until Dave (the delivery person) arrived.”

Rattlesnake Solutions trapper Dave Holland, who helped with capturing the reptile said the woman opened her door to find the snake “stretched out by her bag of food”.

“She was startled by the snake’s close proximity, but not as panicked as some are,” Holland told McClatchy News. “We figured the snake froze by the mat or on it when the delivery person approached, and was not seen until the customer opened the door.”

According to a report by UPI, the snake was rescued and later relocated to a nearby desert with plenty of rats nearby for food.

The photo posted on Facebook and Instagram by Rattlesnake Solutions got many reactions from people who struggled to see the snake, as it was practically invisible. While some joked that it was hungry, others said it’s dangerous given how they failed to see the snake.

“Based on how long it took me to find the snake, I probably would have died,” wrote one user.

“Hope there wasn’t ice cream in there!” joked another.

In case, you haven’t spotted the snake yet, it’s hidden behind the ceramic statue on the porch.