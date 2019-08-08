US woman ends up in hospital after photo-op with octopus on face goes awry

An attempt to win a photography contest went awry for a woman in Washington when she ended up in a hospital after posing with an octopus on her face. Jamie Bisceglia, who was participating in a fishing derby in the South Sound near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, posed with the small octopus, which hooked its tentacles on her face. However, the experience turned painful after the octopus on her face bit her, stated a Fox News report.

The 45-year-old told the news website that she did not expect such a “soft” and “squishy” animal can “hurt you”. “The tentacles were squirming in my ear, my nose, it was just playing with me on my face. And then all of a sudden its beak entered my chin and my eyes popped open wide and they could all see that I was getting attacked, and the photos are taken at the moment it was attacking me,” she said.

After Bisceglia was finally able to remove the sea creature, she was in intense pain and the bleeding continued for at least half an hour. However, she chose to continue with the fishing competition before going to the hospital, two days later.

“I could tell I couldn’t swallow properly and I could tell when I opened my eyes it was kind of blurry. The left side of my face, my throat, my glands were swollen and it felt my left side of my face was paralysed,” Bisceglia told the news website.

“I’m still in pain,” she told the New York Post. “I’m on three different antibiotics. This can come and go, the swelling, for months, they say,” she added.