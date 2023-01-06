‘Just learn everything you can every day’: US woman earns master’s degree at age 89

Age is never a barrier when it comes to pursuing one’s dreams. An 89-year-old woman from Florida in the US has proved the axiom as she donned the graduation cap and gown to receive her master’s degree. The octogenarian Joan Donovan has won plaudits online for her indomitable will and perseverance.

She completed her Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. “I am just thrilled,” Donovan was quoted as saying in a university press release. “I’m a goal-seeker,” she said. “And it was a goal, and I reached it. It’s a dream come true, really.”

The woman started pursuing her dreams after her six children grew up. “I said, ‘why not?’ I’ll try it. I was terrified, but I loved it,” she said. “I got up in the morning just anxious to get to school.”

At the age of 16, when Donovan was a high school graduate, financial constraints and marriage stopped her from chasing her dreams further. Her mother used to describe her as “brilliant”. A military spouse, she was quick to earn a bachelor’s degree at the age of 84. The ambitious woman, who is also a breast cancer survivor, did not stop herself there and went on to do her master’s. Quite intrigued by creative writing, she wanted to earn a postgraduate degree in the discipline.

“Then I said, ‘why not keep going?’” according to Donovan. She had to opt for an online programme, which her granddaughter attended, as other colleges offered evening classes, which she could not attend.

The woman dreams of writing an autobiography and wants to show the world that it is never too late to start learning. She said, “It can take all kinds of forms — from going to college to reading the newspaper. Just learn everything you can every day.”

Dr Will Napier, Donovan’s capstone instructor, said, “With all that was going on during the term, there was always time and space for levity, and Joan was quick to share the good within the world to remind us all why we choose to be creative and why we choose to share a story with others.”