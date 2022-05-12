US waitress gets $810 as tip on a bill of $48, biggest in her 20-year career

Last week, Jennifer Vernancio, who has been working in the restaurant industry for 20 years, received the tip of a lifetime.

On May 7, when Vernancio was serving her first table after a highly “stressful morning”, she received a tip of $810 on a bill of $48.17, much to her astonishment.

While talking to NBC 10 WJAR, Vernancio said that she was having a very tough day as she was not able to arrange a babysitter for her three-year-old. However, the day turned around with the unexpected tip from a “super-nice gentleman and his wife”.

Recalling the incident, Vernancio said that she was stunned when she saw the tip, immediately went to her manager and told her about it in disbelief.

The restaurant named The Big Cheese & Pub, which is located in the city of Cranston in the American state of Rhode Island, shared on their Facebook page pictures of the bill receipt that mentioned the tip amount.

The image was captioned, “Grateful. Angels wander among us and for that we are grateful. Thank you to long time patron for their generosity! #feelingloved #bigcheesepizza #bestpizzari #401eats”.

Vernancio told NBC 10 WJAR that this was the most she had been tipped in her 20 years of working in the restaurant industry. “To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot,” she added.