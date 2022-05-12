scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

US waitress gets $810 as tip on a bill of $48, biggest in her 20-year career

The restaurant in the city of Cranston in Rhode Island thanked the anonymous couple for their tip through a Facebook post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 9:04:13 pm
Waitress tipped over 800 dollars, Anonymous couple tipped the waitress 810 dollars, waitress in America tipped over 800 dollars, Good news, Indian ExpressJennifer Vernancio, who has been working in the restaurant industry for almost 20 years, said that this is the highest tip she has received.

Last week, Jennifer Vernancio, who has been working in the restaurant industry for 20 years, received the tip of lifetime.

On May 7, when Vernancio was serving her first table after a highly “stressful morning”, she received a tip of $810 on a bill of $48.17, much to her astonishment.

ALSO READ |Singer-actor Donnie Wahlberg praised after leaving $2,020 tip for server

While talking to NBC 10 WJAR, Vernancio said that she was having a very tough day as she was not able to arrange a babysitter for her three-year-old. However, the day turned around with the unexpected tip from a “super-nice gentleman and his wife”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recalling the incident, Vernancio said that she was stunned when she saw the tip, immediately went to her manager and told her about it in disbelief.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
More Premium Stories >>

The restaurant named The Big Cheese & Pub, which is located in the city of Cranston in the American state of Rhode Island, shared on their Facebook page pictures of the bill receipt that mentioned the tip amount.

The image was captioned, “Grateful. Angels wander among us and for that we are grateful. Thank you to long time patron for their generosity!⚓ ❤️ 🍕 #feelingloved  #bigcheesepizza #bestpizzari #401eats”. 

Vernancio told NBC 10 WJAR that this was the most she had been tipped in her 20 years of working in the restaurant industry. “To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot,” she added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement