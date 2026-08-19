‘Bi*ch, grow up’: US TV anchor gets into a heated argument with colleague

The clip has emerged amid a legal dispute between Asher and Fox Television Stations and New World Communications of Detroit.

A video showing former Detroit TV anchor Taryn Asher in a heated confrontation with a colleague has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention amid her ongoing legal battle with Fox.

The footage, first highlighted by FTVLive and Deadline Detroit, was recorded while Asher was filming a public service announcement at WJBK-TV Fox 2 Detroit. The video appears to capture a disagreement over scripts and the process of getting the recording ready. She was taken off the air in November last year.

Asher can be heard expressing frustration about having to wait for scripts to be reviewed before she could proceed. The exchange then escalates as she appears to accuse her colleague of leaving the conversation angrily before turning to what she described as a pattern of complaints about her conduct.