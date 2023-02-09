US teen jumps into icy lake to save 83-year-old man and his dog trapped inside jeep, netizens call him ‘a hero’

In a daring rescue operation, a teen jumped into an icy lake in the US state of Iowa to save an 83-year-old man who was trapped inside a jeep that fell into the water body. Joe Salmon, 17, has earned plaudits online for saving the man, Thomas Lee, and his six-year-old dog Cooper.

A drone visual shows the teenager trying to open the back side of the jeep and releasing the dog into the water. Other men, who are seen standing beside the icy lake, lifted the dog to safety. After strenuous efforts, the elderly man was pulled out of the vehicle. The teenager returned to the snow-clad shore while other men supported the elderly man to walk.

The teenager has been hailed online as a hero for his brave act. A user commented, “A true hero! Amazing rescue.” Another user wrote, “Restores faith in humanity. What a brave act.” A third user commented, “That’s Okoboji Wrestling Joe salmon who jumped in the jeep. Proud of you Joe!!”

The elderly man was on his way to his son-in-law’s fishing shack when his car fell through the ice under the Highway 71 bridge. Four other men also joined the teenager along with Dickinson County cops. Salmon was at the spot, ice fishing with his mother during the accident, and promptly informed the police as well.

”I took one step and [the water] went to about my chest,” Salmon was quoted as saying by Des Moines Register newspaper. “I got on the bumper of the rear and tried opening the back door, but all the windows were locked, but one guy gave me a knife and I hit the back glass a couple of times.”

The glass broke and Salmon released the dog. Lee’s foot was stuck between the seat and the centre console and Salmon had to pull the console up to set him free. Lee was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare and suffered no injuries. Salmon suffered from minor cuts from the glass, the newspaper report said.

”I’m happy that he was ok and the dog was ok. It was just crazy at the time,” Salmon said. “I’ve never done anything like that,” he added.