US teen accepted to 27 top colleges, earns scholarships worth $4 million

A Florida teen was was accepted to 27 colleges and universities and awarded scholarships worth $4 million, CBS Miami reported.

In a video shared by ABC News, Jonathan Walker is heard saying about getting accepted by the colleges,” Time after time, I would just say that it was just surprise. Just to see that they were interested in me…I wouldn’t say I got used to it.Each time, I got to a new school, it was a ton of excitement.”

Watch the video here:



The teen is enthusiastic about science and is a member of varsity football team. On his YouTube channel, he has demonstrated the device he designed to address issues around prescription drugs and an internal combustion engine filter.

Notably, the 27 schools include the prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), John Hopkins, Yale and University of Pennsylvania. While Walker has not yet decided, his teachers at Rutherford High School describe him as a hard working student, as per 10 WBNS.

He plans to pursue a double major in electrical engineering and biomedical engineering. His aim is to develop technology which aids the disabled people and disadvantaged communities. He has already developed a device that helps those who are visually and hearing impaired.

Regarding the grinding application process, Walker told CBS Miami,”It’s really just like writing a set of essays for one college and then from there like tweaking them specifically for the colleges.”

His high school staff Catherine Rutland was quoted as saying by Panama City News Herald, “I’ve had a very good awareness of all that he’s accomplished and seeing how hard he’s worked for everything that he’s done, he doesn’t settle for less than the best.”