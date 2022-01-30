‘Sometimes angels do walk among us’: Teacher shares tale of stranger’s act of kindness

Amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic, one thing that has kept people going are random acts of kindness. One such act of kindness by a stranger was recently shared by a US teacher.

Maria Iorlano, an educator from Brooklyn, New York was on her way to school with “arms full of classroom supplies and doughnuts” for her students. Suddenly, she was stopped on the road by a person, whom she assumed had approached her probably looking for directions.

However, the man’s query left her pleasantly surprised. He asked Iorlano if she was a teacher and when she answered in the affirmative, the kind man “proceeded to place a $50 bill on top of the doughnut boxes in my arms”, she wrote on Twitter. “He said he wanted to pay for the kid’s treats…and then he thanked me,” Iorlano added calling the encounter a “miracle”.

“I wish I had been able to find the right words. To ask this man his name. To shake his hand,” Iorlano added, lamenting not being able to show her “gratitude properly”, as she watched him walk away.

“He turned back and waved, knocking me out of my stupor and reminding me that I had been talking to my mom, as I do every morning, just before our interaction,” she added in one of her tweets.

The teacher didn’t expect her Twitter thread to go viral or get attention on the internet. “I hope this gentleman sees it and takes joy from knowing that his random act of kindness will be used to make a bunch of middle school kids in the Bronx very happy,” she added.

“Sometimes angels do walk among us,” she concluded her heartwarming story that struck a chord with many online.

Many highlighted how often selfless acts by teachers go unnoticed and it was great someone paid attention and thanked her.

