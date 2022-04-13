‘Just sprung into action’: How a teacher saved her student from choking in class

Thanks to prompt action by a teacher in the US, a little boy who accidentally had a bottle cap stuck in his throat was saved. A video of the “hero” teacher helping the student has gone viral.

The moment unfolded at the East Orange Community Charter School in New Jersey on Monday. The nine-year-old student was in his maths class when the incident happened. CCTV footage from the classroom shows the boy, identified as Robert, trying to drink water from a plastic bottle.

However, the Class 3 student is soon seen coughing and struggling to gulp it down, as he approaches his teacher JaNeice Jenkins while choking. Jenkins quickly evaluated the situation and is seen doing the Heimlich manoeuvre to push the plastic cap out of the child’s mouth.

The boy later told ABC 7 News that he tried to open the bottle with his hand as he was thirsty but failed. “And then I started it with my teeth and then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat,” said Robert.

He said that he wanted to go to the sink trying to cough it out but when he couldn’t he quickly ran to his teacher for help.

Jenkins, who was trained in CPR and basic first aid when she was a preschool teacher, told NJ Advance Media that she “just acted” and didn’t really get the time to think. “I saw he needed help and I just sprung into action to help him. He couldn’t breathe, his face was pretty pale and he had a look of desperation on his face.”

A teacher for 14 years, Jenkins has worked at East Orange Community Charter School for five years and was glad that she could help her student.

She will be honoured by East Orange Mayor Ted Green and Congressman Donald Payne Jr with an award and proclamation for saving Robert’s life, CBS News reported.