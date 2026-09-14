‘That’s a lot of kids’: US surrogate learns she is carrying Chinese billionaire’s child

Despite her concerns, the woman said she decided to continue with the pregnancy (Representational image/Pexels)

A woman in California, US, recently learned she is carrying a baby for Chinese gaming billionaire Xu Bo. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said she was not informed about Xu’s identity or the scale of his surrogacy arrangements before agreeing to carry his child.

The woman said she repeatedly tried to meet the man whose child she is carrying but was unable to do so. “It leaves me wondering: do I even have a right to know?” she told CBS News.

A single mother

The woman said she first came across an advertisement on Instagram offering $120,000 to women willing to become surrogates. A single mother raising her seven-year-old daughter, she said she saw the opportunity as a way to earn enough money to buy a home and build a better life for her family.