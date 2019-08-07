US supermarket sells ‘sliced’ jackfruit and Asians around the world are shaken!

People in the West have recently discovered jackfruit and it’s gaining popularity as ‘vegan meat’. While most people have fallen in love with it for being a delicious substitute in savoury dishes, many are yet to discover it as sweet fruit. Recently, a Facebook user spotted the Asian fruit in an aisle of a supermarket but was shocked to find it sliced up like watermelon!

Yes, instead of extracting the fleshy bulbs, the brand simply peeled the skin, cut open the fruit and sliced it into triangular pieces. A Malaysian woman in Illinois, while strolling through the aisle of Whole Foods supermarket noticed the fruit and was left speechless.

“This is how Whole Foods cut up nangka (jackfruit). I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry. #fail,” the user Mei Tan wrote on Facebook sharing the unusual photos.

The post left many baffled and shocked online when they found out that their beloved jackfruit would be treated like this. Many Asians wondered how one would eat the fruit with the inedible sticky sap.

Here’s how Netizens reacted to the photos.