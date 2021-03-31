Child accidentally tweets gibberish from US Strategic Command’s handle, sparks online frenzy

While some Twitter users speculated it t be a nuclear launch code, others thought that the pentagon was hacked.

Chaos ensued on social media on Tuesday after the official Twitter account of US Strategic Command posted a cryptic message prompting varied speculation.

“l;;gmlxzssaw” read the tweet posted from the account of the agency, which is responsible for safeguarding America’s nuclear weapons. The cryptic tweet was deleted within a few minutes.

While some Twitter users speculated it to be a nuclear launch code, others thought that the Pentagon was hacked.

However, it was later revealed that the gibberish was in fact accidentally tweeted by a young member of the account’s social-media manager’s family, when the child was left unattended.

“The command’s Twitter manager… momentarily left the command’s Twitter account open and unattended,” the response stated, adding that the manager was working from home.

“His very young child took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, posted the tweet,” the response read.

The statement also confirmed that the speculations of the account being hacked were false.

According to the news website The Daily Dot, the reason behind the gibberish tweet was revealed after a Freedom of Information request to the agency.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

At least the kid didn’t have the launch codes. — Lauren Weinstein (@laurenweinstein) March 29, 2021

Toddler wrote a helluva disregard response tweet. — Matt Wilt (@MattWilt803) March 29, 2021

“Sir, the Tweet decodes as “Wing Attack Plan R”. — Schrödinger’s /REDACTED/ (@here4tehbeer) March 29, 2021

This might be the fastest and most concise response to an FOIA request I’ve ever seen. Promote that man. — Everlasting Splendors (@ImmortalHorrors) March 29, 2021

This is why we need an edit button. — Dan Rutherford (@rutherdan) March 29, 2021

Now I’m eagerly waiting a comedy skit where a keyboard cat accidentally launches a missile attack. — Marc G Millis (@MarcMillis) March 29, 2021

Could have been the cat, then we really would have had WW3 pic.twitter.com/Nsjsxkg417 — Nick_in_Holland 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@nickrichards935) March 30, 2021

The possibilities for intra-familial blackmail are endless — AmorGaia🌹 (@AmorGaia) March 30, 2021

That is very funny. Thanks for making the request and then sharing with us. I hope the parent of that small child keeps this forever. Would be a great story to tell at their high school graduation, college graduation, wedding, to grandkids, etc. Epic! — Vicki Werneke (@VickiWerneke) March 30, 2021

I feel this very deeply in my bones. Cat, dog, kid: Whodunnit? (Apparently, our ‘arriving Saturday’ dog likes to type. I will have to watch her!) pic.twitter.com/SgSNspHFcp — Nat_Bee (@NatBelliveau) March 30, 2021