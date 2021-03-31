scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Child accidentally tweets gibberish from US Strategic Command’s handle, sparks online frenzy

It was later revealed that the gibberish was in fact accidentally tweeted by a young member of the account’s social-media manager's family, when the child was left unattended.

March 31, 2021 3:26:15 pm
March 31, 2021 3:26:15 pm
US Strategic Command twitter, gibberish US Strategic Command gibberish tweet, Child tweets from US Strategic Command Twitter account, US nuclear agency Twitter account, Trending news, US news, Indian Express newsWhile some Twitter users speculated it t be a nuclear launch code, others thought that the pentagon was hacked.

Chaos ensued on social media on Tuesday after the official Twitter account of US Strategic Command posted a cryptic message prompting varied speculation.

“l;;gmlxzssaw” read the tweet posted from the account of the agency, which is responsible for safeguarding America’s nuclear weapons. The cryptic tweet was deleted within a few minutes.

While some Twitter users speculated it to be a nuclear launch code, others thought that the Pentagon was hacked.

However, it was later revealed that the gibberish was in fact accidentally tweeted by a young member of the account’s social-media manager’s family, when the child was left unattended.

“The command’s Twitter manager… momentarily left the command’s Twitter account open and unattended,” the response stated, adding that the manager was working from home.

“His very young child took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, posted the tweet,” the response read.

The statement also confirmed that the speculations of the account being hacked were false.

According to the news website The Daily Dot, the reason behind the gibberish tweet was revealed after a Freedom of Information request to the agency.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

