Wednesday, January 13, 2021
US State Department site briefly says Trump’s presidency over, memes flood social media

The biography page for the President displayed a single line: "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:07."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 12:01:34 pm
donald trump, state department trump page, trump presidency ended, state dept trump presidency ended, disgruntled staffer memes, viral news, indian expressThe page has since been removed after garnering widespread attention on social media.

The US State Department’s website briefly declared that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s terms had ended days before they actually did. The screenshot of the page that linked to Trump’s biography has since been widely shared on social media and there have been plenty of memes in response.

The department’s biography page for the President displayed a single line: “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:07.” The page for Pence showed a similar message: “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:45:15.” Their terms actually expire on January 20.

The change that was noticed by some journalists quickly gained a lot of attention on social media with people wondering if it was a glitch or the result of hackers.

As the screenshots were widely shared on social media, the pages were taken down and were replaced with a message that said, “We’re sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments.”

CNN later reported that a “disgruntled State Department employee” was behind bizarre changes to the website. The report said that the early stages of an internal investigation suggest “the changes appear to have been made by an upset staffer, but is unclear who it was or what caused their anger.”

Here’s how people reacted to the incident on social media:

The slip-up comes as the US House of Representatives is expected to begin considering a second impeachment of Trump on Wednesday over the Capitol Hill siege.

