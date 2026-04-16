US sports reporter quits 30 years of journalism to triple his salary as a mailman: ‘The stress wasn’t worth the amount I was paid’

After nearly three decades in journalism, a US-based reporter made a late-career switch that transformed both his finances and lifestyle. At 53, Jim Lexa left the newsroom behind and took up a job as a mail carrier, a move he says brought in far more money and far less stress.
Speaking to Business Insider, Lexa shared that he now earns as much as $85,000 annually, a sharp jump from the roughly $30,000 he made working in newspapers.
Now 63, Lexa explained that money was never his motivation for entering journalism. His passion for writing began in high school, where he reported on sports for a local paper in Illinois. “Those were the years I learned basic journalism rules, such as spelling people’s names correctly and getting the scores right,” he said.
He began his professional journey in 1984 as a sports reporter in Texas, earning just $230 a week. Over time, he moved into a copy desk position in 1998, where his responsibilities included managing the front page and assigning stories. But as the newspaper industry declined, so did job stability and pay. His salary eventually fell from $37,500 to $30,000, making everyday expenses a challenge.
“I’d go to the grocery store with a calculator to figure out what kind of food I could afford. If one of my pets got sick, I’d be concerned about paying the vet bills,” he recalled.
By 2015, the combination of tight deadlines and low pay had taken a toll. “The stress wasn’t worth the amount I was paid,” he said. That year, he quit journalism, moved back to Illinois, and picked up odd jobs like painting and cleaning to get by.
Later that same year, he joined the US Postal Service as a clerk. Within a few months, he transitioned to a city carrier assistant role and eventually moved to Buffalo, New York, where he became a full-time letter carrier.
Though the shift came with its own learning curve, Lexa adapted quickly, mastering delivery routes and adjusting to the physical demands of the job. Today, he earns $34.26 an hour, with overtime pushing his total income significantly higher.
“This past year, I topped $85,000, nearly three times as much as my base salary in newspapers. My wife and I don’t have to worry about dining out, and we enjoy nice vacations together,” he said.
The benefits haven’t just been financial. Lexa says the job has had a positive impact on his health as well. Walking between 12 and 18 miles a day — sometimes clocking up to 40,000 steps — he feels more active and energetic than ever.
“I’m so glad that I made the switch. I’ve got a decent salary with less stress, good benefits, a friendly relationship with my regular customers, and a spring in my step at 63,” he said.
Disclaimer: This article shares a personal journey regarding career transition and financial change for informational purposes. While it discusses individual financial improvement and lifestyle benefits, it does not constitute professional career or financial advice.