US sports reporter quits 30 years of journalism to triple his salary as a mailman: ‘The stress wasn’t worth the amount I was paid’

The benefits haven’t just been financial. Lexa says the job has had a positive impact on his health as well

After nearly three decades in journalism, a US-based reporter made a late-career switch that transformed both his finances and lifestyle. At 53, Jim Lexa left the newsroom behind and took up a job as a mail carrier, a move he says brought in far more money and far less stress.

Speaking to Business Insider, Lexa shared that he now earns as much as $85,000 annually, a sharp jump from the roughly $30,000 he made working in newspapers.

Now 63, Lexa explained that money was never his motivation for entering journalism. His passion for writing began in high school, where he reported on sports for a local paper in Illinois. “Those were the years I learned basic journalism rules, such as spelling people’s names correctly and getting the scores right,” he said.