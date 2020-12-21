scorecardresearch
Monday, December 21, 2020
How netizens reacted to the US Space Force being renamed ‘Guardians’

Many on social media mocked the new name, drawing similarities with Hollywood films Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 21, 2020 5:07:27 pm
US space force, US space force renamed, Mike Pence renames US Space force, US air force, US space force new name memes, US space force as guardians, US space force guardian memes, US space force new name comparisons, Trending news, Indian Express news.As soon as the news broke, many social media users mocked the new name, drawing similarities between Hollywood Sci-fi movie franchise Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.

US Vice president Mike Pence on December 18 announced that the United State’s Space Force enlistees will be referred to as ‘guardians’, prompting a wide range of reactions on the internet.

The vice president was talking at an event celebrating the first anniversary of the U.S. Space Force when he made the announcement.

“It is my honour, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as ‘Guardians’,” he said.

“Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come,” Pence said, while speaking at the White House.

However, many on social media mocked the new name, drawing similarities with Hollywood films Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.

“The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies,” the defence force wrote while sharing the news on Twitter.

The force, created by the Donald Trump’s administration last year, is the first armed force to be formed since 1947.

Established within the Department of the Air Force, the force organises, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect the US and allied interests in space, and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.

