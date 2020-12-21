How netizens reacted to the US Space Force being renamed ‘Guardians’

As soon as the news broke, many social media users mocked the new name, drawing similarities between Hollywood Sci-fi movie franchise Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.

US Vice president Mike Pence on December 18 announced that the United State’s Space Force enlistees will be referred to as ‘guardians’, prompting a wide range of reactions on the internet.

The vice president was talking at an event celebrating the first anniversary of the U.S. Space Force when he made the announcement.

“It is my honour, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as ‘Guardians’,” he said.

“Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come,” Pence said, while speaking at the White House.

However, many on social media mocked the new name, drawing similarities with Hollywood films Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.

space force and marvel right now pic.twitter.com/0ObpwyEV31 — 𝚊𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚗 𝚓𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@iamairjackson) December 20, 2020

I imagine the guardian’s shooting nerf guns making laser noises in cardboard spaceships.. — What if I told you… (@JPopcorn777) December 18, 2020

It took a year to tape together Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy?!?!? This is far more moronic than I originally thought it was. — Being Thankful from🏡 (@justdey) December 18, 2020

First … which one of you actually thought of ‘Guardians’ Secondly … ‘Heritage. Mission. Culture’ – Seriously? pic.twitter.com/2klGSwjawx — Fozzie.Bear 🐼 (@FozzieBear88) December 19, 2020

They realized there were “some issues” with their first name choice: pic.twitter.com/NW7BtncfqP — Tom Mallory (@tom_mallory) December 18, 2020

It’s strange that we found money for the Guardians of the Galaxy, but nothing for food or rent for hungry, evicted Americans. 🤔 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 18, 2020

Did this guy have anything to do with it? pic.twitter.com/z6U8Ivn668 — Luke Appleby (@lukeappleby) December 18, 2020

Behold, the Space Force Guardian Transporter: pic.twitter.com/mmll9LlokQ — Nick Rebant (@nrebant) December 19, 2020

It took you a year to come up with a Star Trek logo and a Marvel name? Was your backup the Go-go Gadget Galactics or something? — David Robinson (@daverobinsonme) December 18, 2020

“The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies,” the defence force wrote while sharing the news on Twitter.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

The force, created by the Donald Trump’s administration last year, is the first armed force to be formed since 1947.

Established within the Department of the Air Force, the force organises, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect the US and allied interests in space, and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.

